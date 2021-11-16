Landers to play first four games on road

PHOTO: ODT FILES

What did the Highlanders do to offend the people who make the draw?

They were certainly dealt a rough hand when the schedule for the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific competition was released yesterday.

The Highlanders will start with four games on the road — and three of them are against New Zealand teams — next season.

They open with the always challenging trip to Christchurch to play the Crusaders on Saturday, February 19.

Then it is off to Melbourne to play the Blues, of all teams, as part of the ‘‘super round’’ involving all 12 teams, and three double-headers over three days.

It is an ambitious concept, mainly because the Covid border situation is unclear and because similar schedules have not worked particularly well in other sports.

Half the teams (excluding the Rebels, obviously) have had to give up a home game in order to accommodate the bumper round — and, yes, the Highlanders are one of them.

Highlanders fans will be disappointed they will not get to see the Blues or the Chiefs in Dunedin.

Their consolation is a run of four home games out of five in the middle of the campaign, as well as a visit from the new Moana Pasifika team (guided by former Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger) and, to round out the regular season, the Waratahs.

A venue for the Highlanders’ game against the Fijian Drua has not been confirmed, although the Drua will be based in Australia for their first season.

Every team plays the other once, and gets three other games with a focus on national derbies.

There will doubtless be grumblings when, for example, it is noted the Blues have to play the Crusaders only once yet get two games against a Moana Pasifika team likely to take some time to adjust to this level.

Super Rugby Pacific will begin at Mt Smart Stadium on February 18 with a game between Moana Pasifika and the Brumbies.

A sudden-death, eight-team playoff series will kick off in the first week of June.

The competition has pencilled in rounds marking women in rugby (round three), culture (round six) and Anzac Day (round 10), as well as a heritage round (round 12).