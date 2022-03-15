Landers still have time to shine

The form of loose forward Shannon Frizell, seen in action against the Crusaders, has been a bright spot for the battling Highlanders. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Highlanders are 0-4 but their loyal fans should not panic.pours his glass over half-full and offers five reasons to keep the faith.

1 The Highlanders have actually played some good rugby in fits and starts. The tight five has generally been fantastic, Shannon Frizell has started the season in storming form, and there have been glimpses of ability elsewhere. They played brilliantly for a while against the Crusaders, should have beaten the Hurricanes, and could have beaten both the Chiefs and Blues. A 3-1 start would have had everybody smiling. Just need to add a bit of accuracy to the effort and, boom, they’re away.

2 Their draw has been hideous. Four straight games against powerful Kiwi opposition, including two away from home and one in the weird Queenstown bubble. The Highlanders now get four home games in five weeks, starting with Moana Pasifika this Friday, before getting to beat up some Australian teams. Wins are coming.

3 You only need to finish eighth to make the playoffs! This is such an important point that I don’t know why it is buried at No 3. There’s a slight ridiculousness about eight teams making the playoffs in a 12-team competition, absolutely. But for a team like the Highlanders, it means an 0-4 start is not the end of the world. To get an idea what it might take, let’s go back to the last five years of the original Super 12. In 2005, the eighth-placed team — drum roll . . . it was the Highlanders — had 27 points. Counting backwards, the team that finished eighth earned 27, 26, 24 and 25 points. So, an average of just under 26 points. Bear in mind there were just 11 games in the round robin in those days (there are now 14). So, on average, the eighth-placed team earned 2.35 competition points per game. Hang in there, as I hopefully crunch these numbers correctly. You will possibly need 33 points to make the playoffs this year (roughly 2.35 multiplied by 14). The Highlanders, on a single competition point, need to win six (maybe seven) of their next 10 games and bank a healthy number of bonus points. Doesn’t seem that crazy, right?

4 Thomas Umaga-Jensen. Out for a spell with injury, darn it, but we've got a heck of a player there. The burly midfielder is almost old school with his direct running but it is remarkably effective. Cross your fingers he can play as many games as possible this season.

5 Frizell. Umaga-Jensen. Aaron Smith. Ethan de Groot. Liam Coltman. Jermaine Ainsley. Manaaki Selby-Rickit. Mitch Hunt. Gareth Evans. Connor Garden-Bachop. Tony Brown. Yeah, there is too much quality there to miss the playoffs. And did I mention you only need to finish eighth?