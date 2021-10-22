Friday, 22 October 2021

Late Ioane penalty seals win for Otago

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    gettyimages-1348017699.jpg

    Kayne Hammington clears the ball for Otago during its win over Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium...
    Kayne Hammington clears the ball for Otago during its win over Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight. Photo: Getty Images
    Otago has claimed a tight win over Canterbury tonight.

    Josh Ioane kicked a 77th minute penalty from the sideline to give Otago a 22-20 victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    Otago had trailed 17-0 after Canterbury capitalised on an intercept and kick deflection in the first half.

    However, Otago fought back through a try to Freedom Vahaakolo and an Ioane penalty made it 17-10 at the break.

    From there Otago dominated the second half.

    It had all the ball and territory and while the Canterbury defensive line held, Ioane kicked four penalties to get Otago over the line.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter