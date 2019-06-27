Latest Folau fundraiser suspended

Israel Folau. Photo: Getty Images

The Australian Christian Lobby has hit the 'pause button' on Israel Folau's legal crowd funding efforts after the tally surged past $2 million.

The sacked Wallabies star, who set a fundraising target of $A3 million in his legal fight against Rugby Australia, has agreed to halt the donations on the ACL website after questions were raised over how much Folau might actually need in his unlawful termination battle.

The decision by RA came after Folau posted a biblical passage on social media saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.

Folau says he's been the victim of discrimination on religious grounds.

The ACL, which set up the fundraiser on its website after GoFundMe took down Folau's initial crowd funding page, announced the move today.

"ACL, Izzy, and everyone involved is humbled and grateful," the ACL said on its website.

"We are hitting the pause button. But if the case drags on and Israel needs more support, we will reopen this campaign.

"For now, we are thrilled that Izzy is not only supported, but a great movement of quiet Australians have found their voice. This cannot be ignored."

More than 20,000 people donated more than $A2.2 million ($NZ2.3 million) by Thursday morning.

A conciliation conference for Folau's case before the Fair Work Commission is scheduled for Friday morning.

- NZ Herald and AAP