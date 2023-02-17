Law change a positive: Dermody

There have always been a few mavericks in the Highlanders squad but now is really time for them to embrace the need for speed.

This evening’s second and final preseason game against Moana Pasifika is another opportunity to see how the Highlanders can make best use of a law change that has sneaked under the radar but could transform the game.

No longer will those pesky halfbacks be allowed to buzz around the back of a scrum and cause an utter nuisance.

The defending halfback must remain on his team’s side of the middle line if within a metre of the scrum.

That effectively means the days of the big No 8 exploding off the back of the scrum with the ball in hand are back, and the Highlanders could be as equipped as any to take advantage with someone of the skills and size of Marino Mikaele-Tu’u.

"It’s going to be a big change," Highlanders loose forward Clarke Dermody said this week.

"I think loose forwards are really going to have to be on their toes around defence on the scrum, which obviously opens up the scrum as a weapon to get penalties again.

"But also, having someone like Marino being able to threaten off the base ... watching some other preseason games, there’s a lot of space around the scrum.

"It’s exciting. It’s going to be a spectacle, for a start.

"I think it’s positive. It’s something the game needs, and hopefully we can execute it."

The Highlanders have a loose trio as good as any in the form of Mikaele-Tu’u, captain Billy Harmon and Shannon Frizell.

Waiting in the wings is youngster Sean Withy, highly rated but still to really get an opportunity to show what he can do at the top level.

"It’s about finding out what I can offer to the team, and wherever I sit in that is what I’ll try to do my best at," Withy said.

"You’ve got to take every opportunity you can, whether that’s in the set piece or defence or attack . . . just nailing every responsibility I can.

"It’s not too bad to be sitting behind an All Black and the captain. You can learn plenty."

Withy has added a couple of kilograms to his frame over the summer and certainly looks the part.

He feels gaining some size while not sacrificing speed or mobility has given him more confidence, and he is eager to get an opportunity off the bench tonight.

"I feel my point of difference is that attacking on the edge, and ball skills, and understanding how we can manipulate the defence.

"But I’m always working hard on tackling and defence as well."

There was a noticeable edge around the squad as the opening round of Super Rugby — the Highlanders play the Blues in Dunedin next Saturday — roared closer, Withy said.

One man clearly fizzing is the Highlanders’ new talisman, young prop Ethan de Groot.

He was training the house down as he built on his breakthrough year for the All Blacks, his coach declared.

"He seems hungry, willing to prove he is the guy for the World Cup, so that’s going to be good for us," Dermody said.

"You can see how much it means to him at training. He’s got the edge you’d expect of an All Black prop."

Highlanders v Moana Pasifika



Queenstown, 6pm

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Jonah Lowe, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Folau Fakatava, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Billy Harmon (captain), Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Ayden Johnstone, Saula Ma’u, Will Tucker, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott, Freddie Burns, Connor Garden-Bachop, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Sean Withy, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Scott Gregory, Jack Taylor.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai,Christian Lealiifano, Ereatara Enari, Lotu Inisi, Solomone Funaki, Michael Curry, Mahonri Ngakuru, Samuel Slade, Joe ‘Apikotoa, Samiuela Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth. Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Isi Tu’ungafasi, Alex McRobbie, Jonah Mau’u, Manu Paea, Lincoln McClutchie, Fine Inisi, Henry Taefu, Suetena Asomua, Alamanda Motuga.