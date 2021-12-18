Lifelong supporter recognised with role

Jacqui Frood, the new patron of the Alhambra-Union rugby club, with chairman Gary Wheeler. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Jacqui Frood is now officially the matriarch of the Alhambra-Union club.

One of Otago rugby’s popular figures has been appointed patron of her beloved club in its 150th anniversary year, replacing the late Gerard Simmons.

It is either extremely rare or a first for a woman to have risen to that position at a Dunedin club.

Not that Frood is getting carried away. The role of patron is largely symbolic — some clubs do not even have one — and she was succinct when asked about her new duties.

"Nothing, ha ha.

"But I did know a patron who was marvellous. He’d go and watch the wee schoolboys every week and that sort of thing. So I will try and follow in his footsteps."

Frood has already done plenty for the club.

She was secretary of the Alhambra club (before its merger with Union) from 1975 to 1982, and was awarded life membership in 1986.

The former Otago rugby "lady of the year" has been ever-present in other, unofficial roles, but largely as a passionate fan of anyone playing in maroon at the North Ground.

"It has meant wonderful entertainment, because I’ve loved the game," Frood said.

"And my whole family has been involved."

They have indeed.

Frood’s grandfather, William Harridge, was president of the Alhambra club in 1926, and her father-in-law, James Frood, was a long-serving Alhambra player and president who then became a top-class referee, rising to test level.

Her husband, Bob, was a prop in the Alhambra senior team (1958-71) then club captain, president and life member.

Their three sons — John, Tony and Mark — all played for Alhambra at junior level, while John played three seasons of senior rugby and also helped coach several teams.

John’s sons Alex and Tom have both recently been in the Alhambra-Union premier squad.

Alhambra and Union formed an amalgamated club in 1988.