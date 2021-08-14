Saturday, 14 August 2021

Live rugby: Under 85kg final

    The Carisbrook Bush Pigs will kick off what should be a tremendous day for grassroots rugby at Forsyth Barr Stadium today.

    The Bush Pigs, Otago’s under-85kg team, advanced to round two of the New Zealand Barbarians under-85kg tournament with a 25-16 away win over the Pleasant Point Mud Dogs in early June.

    They play the Lincoln Short-Finned Eels in the first of four games at the venue. Kick-off is at 10.30am.

