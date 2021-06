Hawkes Bay players Elijah Martin and Tom Parsons celebrate a try during the Ranfurly Shield match against North Otago tonight. Photo: Getty Images

North Otago tried hard but was beaten 85-0 by Hawkes Bay in the Ranfurly Shield challenge in Napier.



The Magpies were too slick and too strong tonight, scoring 13 tries to none in their first defence of the season.

Jake Matthews and Melikisua Kolinisau were stand-out performers for the Old Golds.

• Full report in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.