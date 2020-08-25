Mapasua eyes Super spot for Samoa

Seilala Mapusua is off to coach the Samoan national side. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

New Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua can see nothing but positives in getting a Pacific Islands team into Super Rugby.

Mapusua (40), who has just been appointed to the role, will this week finish up at the Otago Rugby Football Union where he works as a coach development officer.

The former Highlanders midfielder is expected to be based in Samoa and help work with the grass-roots of the sport.

But in this pandemic world it is not easy to hop over to Samoa.

"Covid is sort of dictating all of that at the moment. Being based in Samoa was the expectation.

"There are a lot of things to consider. It [Samoa] is really close which is a bonus but at the same time with Covid it is so far away. Any time of trip is a month-long quarantine," he said.

Mapusua was born in Samoa but moved to Wellington aged 4 and then to Auckland where he started secondary school.

He moved south after leaving school and became a dependable Otago and Highlanders midfielder. He then played in England and Japan before coming home about five years ago.

He wanted to help return Samoa to happier times, saying he believed the side had underperformed in the past two World Cups.

"There is a lot of work to be done. But it is a team I am really passionate about. I’m really looking forward to what it brings."

He said making players available was a priority along with connecting with players and drawing them back to Samoa.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont campaigned on re-election platform earlier this year of allowing players who had represented one country to shift back to their native country, a proposal which would greatly help Samoa.

Mapusua said there was a review going on and he was hopeful it would progress and many countries would hold Beaumont to task.

He said the 2020 season for Samoa was looking over before it started.

The focus would be on next year’s Pacific Nations Cup and World Cup qualification against Tonga to grab the Oceania spot.

A Pacific Islands team had been proposed for a new Super Rugby competition and he could see the advantages it would bring for Samoa.

"I think it has been a little bit overdue, really. It is massively important to keep our players here in what is one of the best competitions in the world.

"It is good to keep them close to home. The reason many of them go up to Europe is the options are so limited here."

With only two overseas players per Super Rugby team, Samoans are limited to 10 players across the five New Zealand teams at present.

Mapusua has coached at the Harbour club, coached Otago under-19 and the Highlanders Bravehearts and also in Japan.

Mapusua said it would be tough to leave the Otago union. Mapusua and wife Ana and children Jaquan (17), Seilala junior (3) and Ofusina (1) have all enjoyed the southern hospitality and will be here for some time still.

"When I handed in my notice and was driving away I realised I have been here nearly five years. I have seen massive changes.

"I kind of came in just as we were coming out of the hole Otago rugby had been in.

"I remember being in this cramped office, all packed in like sardines.

"To see where it is now and where we are, is pretty awesome. We’ve come a long way and still have a way to go. But what I have loved is being with people, being out with the community."