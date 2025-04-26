Marvel-lous outing for youthful Landers fans

Highlanders first five Cooper Grant plays ring toss with an incredibly small hulk Lucas Randal, 4, and Benson Muskett, 6 at the Museum Reserve yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

An incredibly small hulk provided a last-minute challenge for the Highlanders before their clash against the Crusaders tonight.

Young fans dressed up in their favourite Marvel costumes and put their superhero skills to the test against their favourite Highlanders at the Museum Reserve yesterday.

The superhero challenges included the Spiderman test to see how high the children could jump, the Hulk grip strength test, a Captain America shield toss (ring toss) and an Iron Man defeat-the-buzz-wire challenge.

Loose forward Michael Loft had some stiff competition in the Hulk grip strength test.

He said there were a couple of strong future Highlanders floating around.

Hulk fan Benson Muskett, 6, of Dunedin, said he was not quite as strong as a Highlander in the grip strength test just yet but gave first five Cooper Grant a run for his money in the ring toss.

He said he had an awesome time and got lots of signatures on his rugby ball.

Highlanders marketing manager Amanda Gould said the day had been planned with help from Tūhura Otago Museum for families to have an interactive experience with the players ahead of their game.

The Highlanders take on the Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight at 7.05.