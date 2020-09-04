Ian Foster. Photo: Getty Images

Talk of new brooms, a clean-out and shifting of the old guard usually occurs after a World Cup.

When the World Cup is not won, then there is even more reason for a raft of new names to come on board.

But this is New Zealand rugby. It is not well known for revolution. It is not Italian politics.

There are not going to be mass changes when the squad is named tomorrow.

New coach Ian Foster wants to advance the side and talks of playing a different style.

But it will mostly be done with the familiar names. The old guard has left voluntarily and is playing overseas — well that was the plan, anyway.

The biggest issue appears to be at lock.

With Brodie Retallick not playing and doubts over the fitness of Scott Barrett, all of a sudden there is not a lot of tall timber around.

Players such as Tom Franklin and Jackson Hemopo have gone overseas while others have simply fallen by the wayside. Vaea Fifita did not get much playing time at the Hurricanes and no-one seems to know if he is a lock or loose forward. Mitch Brown is too short.

It is a shame Highlanders lock Josh Dickson is injured as he has developed into one of the best lineout forwards in the country. Pari Pari Parkinson has progressed but is carrying plenty of niggles. Is it a bridge too far to think Manaaki Selby-Rickit can make the leap to the black jersey when he started the season suspended? Probably.

Barrett will be wanted as he has quickly turned into a key man. He may be picked even if not fully fit. Scott Scrafton may win a place by being the last man standing.

Up front, hooker Asafo Aumua has probably done enough to get ahead of Liam Coltman. Ash Dixon was the best hooker of Super Rugby Aotearoa along with Kurt Eklund but neither will make it. The squad will most likely include six props and Tyrel Lomax may come back into the team.

As usual, there is a logjam of loose forwards to pick from.

Ardie Savea, Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell will be picked. Hoskins Sotutu should make the cut while Highlander Dillon Hunt made a compelling case for inclusion though there is little between him and Dalton Papali’i. Cullen Grace looks a real talent while Lachlan Boshier may be very unlucky.

The halfbacks pick themselves although Bryn Hall or Finlay Christie are quality players.

Josh Ioane should get the call-up while the midfield is not hard to pick. Rieko Ioane should come into the equation but is unlikely to be first choice.

The wings and fullback will be high quality and you would imagine there will be room for Blues winger Caleb Clarke.

It looks a strong squad and will be an exciting one to watch. Now an opponent is needed.