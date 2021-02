Rene Ranger of the Crusaders charges forward during the Farmlands Cup pre-season Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Crusaders and the Highlanders at Temuka. Photo: Getty Images

The Crusaders scored 28 points in the second half to beat the Highlanders 28-26 in a pre-season match in Temuka tonight.

The Highlanders totally dominated the first half, leading 26-0 at halftime but the Crusaders came back in the second half of the game and scored a try with two minutes to go to take the lead.

Caleb Makene had a 40m penalty to win the game for the Highlanders but came up short in the final kick of the game.

