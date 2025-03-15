Matua can't stop unbeaten Blues

Lucy Jenkins of Matatu is tackled during the round three Super Rugby Aupiki match between Matatu and Blues at Trafalgar Park in Nelson. Photo: Getty Images

The Blues have jumped to sole bragging rights at the top of the Super Rugby Aupiki table.

They ran away to record a 28-7 victory against Matatu - who put in a monster effort on defence - in an entertaining encounter in Nelson this afternoon.

Both teams headed into the game unbeaten after the opening two rounds and Matatu can still walk away with their heads high.

It was a red-hot start in blistering conditions from both teams with everyone determined to keep the ball in hand.

That transpired into an exhilarating game in what a top of the table clash should be about.

The Blues had majority of the possession in the opening 25 minutes, but Matatu’s defence held out the visitors any time they got a sniff.

Matatu had a couple of chances as well.

They showed their ruck speed and quick transition committing to the breakdown, but handling errors let them down yet again.

Grace Brooker picked off the ball, and took off, but Matatu’s backline were pinged for being offside.

The Blues opted for touch, looking to get something from the opening quarter.

Blues hooker Atlana Lolohea tucked in the back of the rolling maul, desperate to get on the board against her former team.

Nothing came from that play, but Matatu were penalised again 5m out and the Blues backed their dominant scrum.

Halfback Tara Tuner flicked it on to classy second five Sylvia Brunt, who dummied inside, and went through basically untouched to score.

Brunt was not done there.

Five minutes later, the Blues built momentum and Matatu continued coughing up penalties in the danger zone.

Flanker Dajian Brown carried defenders and offloaded to Brunt who cruised across for her second for the Blues to hold a 14-0 lead.

But Matatu finally found something to show for their intent.

They stole the line out on their own 22 and went width-to-width when Amy du Plessis – who has been a standout in the first three rounds - opened things up.

She drew two defenders tp put fullback Kaea Nepia into space, who shrugged out of one tackle and selflessly offloaded to Hannah King to finish.

The home side trailed 14-7 at halftime.

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant hurt Matatu early in the second half.

She found space as the Blues exited, and put the ball inside to Lolohea, who linked up with Demant again.

That started off a wonderful try when the ball found its way to the other side of the park and into the hands of winger Jamie Kolose.

She popped it insider to fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee, who used her footwork to catch Matatu’s defence standing still and soared over.

Matatu looked good when they had the ball and either made a break through the middle or got it to the edges.

But just basic errors and an inability to execute in the right areas left them with nothing to show for their efforts.

Matatu gave away consecutive penalties 5m out and Lolohea made her former team pay from a strong rolling maul and extended the Blues lead 28-7.

Matatu had their best chance of the second half with 10 minutes to play.

They were camped on their line when the Blues knocked the ball down – which questionably was not carded – and then the Blues were straight over the ball to turn it over.

Otago Spirit players Tegan Hollows and Naomi Sopoaga made their debut off the bench.