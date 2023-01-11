McClea latest Otago recruitfor FreeJacks

Kieran McClea

Otago rugby’s American outpost has snapped up another man from the land of blue and gold.

University halfback Kieran McClea is the latest to join the New England Free Jacks in Major League Rugby.

McClea (24), who arrived in Massachusetts a week ago, will likely miss the entire Dunedin club rugby season but potentially be back for NPC duties if required.

The nippy No 9 made a big impression after finally getting his opportunity with Otago last season.

He made his NPC debut off the bench against Waikato, and in two subsequent cameos showed his pace and nose for the gap, attributes that also helped him earn New Zealand Universities selection in 2021.

McClea will hear plenty of familiar voices in New England.

The Free Jacks’ general manager is former Dunedin man Tom Kindley, and former Otago Rugby Football Union staffer Thomas Grant is also part of the off-field team.

McClea will join a team containing Waikato captain Mitch Jacobson, Hawke’s Bay front-rowers Joel Hintz and Kianu Kereru-Symes, Taranaki first five Jayson Potroz and former Otago lock Josh Larsen.

Former Otago flanker Slade McDowall also played for the Free Jacks last year.

New England first five Beaudein Waaka, brother of Black Ferns star Stacey Fluhler, was named Major League Rugby MVP last year.

New York, led by veteran former All Blacks halfback Andy Ellis, won the title.

Former Highlanders midfielder Jason Emery and former Otago winger Fa’asiu Fuatai play for New York, former Highlanders fullback Kurt Baker is at Old Glory DC, and former Highlanders halfback Danny Lee coaches a San Diego Legion side captained by the great Ma’a Nonu and including former Highlanders forwards Tom Franklin, Isaac Ross and Dan Pryor.

Southland prop Morgan Mitchell is playing for the Houston SaberCats, and former Southland lock Kane Thompson played for and now coaches NOLA Gold.

The most prominent newcomer to the league is former Highlanders coach Greg Cooper, who now guides the fortunes of the Utah Warriors.

Otago hooker Henry Bell and former Otago halfback Connor McLeod are part of the Utah roster.