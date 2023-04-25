Midlands show heart in tight win over Star

Midlands earned a 24-22 win over Star in round six of the Southland premier club rugby competition on Saturday.

A good-sized crowd turned out at Centennial Park in Winton anticipating Midlands’ first competition win since rejoining the premier grade in 2021.

Midlands Coach Brendan Dennis said his team certainly celebrated: “It was well-deserved; it was a really cool day for the club.”

Dennis said it took an outstanding team effort to get the win.

“During the week the team agreed to take no backward steps and have no regrets on Saturday night. The boys showed a lot of heart to come back and score in the last couple of minutes.”

Seven minutes into the match Midlands halfback Levi Wairau sniped around the ruck to score near the posts, and openside flanker Rowan Guise scored a converted try after 30 minutes. An important penalty goal by second five-eighth Logan Nicholson on the stroke of half time gave Midlands a 17-5 lead.

Star appeared to be taking charge when talented fullback Cole Spinks from Canterbury scored tries in the 55th and 74th minutes to lock the score up at 17-17. Star outside backs again found space and an inside ball found replacement halfback Hayden Edgely, who scooted in for an unconverted try.

Midlands rallied themselves behind the posts and worked their way down the other end for Nicholson to score in the left side corner. The spectators in the grandstand had a good view of his conversion attempt and were celebrating it soon off the tee.

Dennis said it was a real team effort but was pleased to see Guise and first five-eighth Jack Keen really comfortable in their positions.

“Dale Wairau’s work on our defence is paying off and Regan Wilson has our attack getting better each week.”

Pirates Old Boys Hawks and the Eastern Northern Barbarians drew 25-25 at Surrey Park in Invercargill. Both sides scored four tries but their quality goal kickers did not have their usual success.

The Baabaas had the better of the first quarter and wing Seamus McGuigan opened the scoring after 20 minutes. The Hawks hit back with the next three tries to lock Craig Smith, second five-eighth Jaye Thompson and little halfback Josh Murrell.

The Barbarians scored before half-time to reduce the Hawks lead to 17-10. After a scoreless 15 minutes in the second half the visitors scored the next two tries to lead 22-17.

Hawks centre Te Tamaki put his winger in for a try in the corner with 10 minutes remaining. During the last five minutes both teams kicked penalty goals.

McHugh said his team was really good in patches: "Our set-piece was good but we didn’t capitalise on a lot of our opportunities, the Baabaas suffocated us a bit. Overall they had more possession and territory; they held the ball really well and starved us of the ball for long periods.”

Jaye Thompson was the Hawks' best player for the second week in row. Flankers Anton Huissman and Dustin Coveney were also good.

Marist thumped Blues 52-19 at Miller Street. Both teams scored a converted try during the first 20 minutes and then the home side began to assert some dominance. Marist led 21-7 at half time and scored five more tries in the second half.

- By John Langford