Action from today's Dunedin premier club rugby match between Zingari and Kaikorai played at Montecillo. Photo: Gerard O'Brien : Miln's masterclass caps off day of big premier wins Photo: Gerard O'Brien : Miln's masterclass caps off day of big premier wins Photo: Gerard O'Brien : Miln's masterclass caps off day of big premier wins Photo: Gerard O'Brien : Miln's masterclass caps off day of big premier wins Photo: Gerard O'Brien : Miln's masterclass caps off day of big premier wins

Harbour first five Rique Miln played a blinder in the drizzle at Bathgate Park.

The Hawks’ maestro landed a drop goal, scored a try near the corner and drilled the conversion in the last five minutes of the game to guide his side to a 32-23 win against Southern.

Harbour first-five Rique Miln. Photo: Peter McIntosh (file)

It was quite the finish.

They had trailed 23-22.

The drop goal was quite something. He nailed it from perhaps 35m out and 15m in from the sideline.

In the wet condition, it was a tremendous blow.

In the other games, Kaikorai thumped Zingari-Richmond 64-7 at Montecillo, University dispatched Alhambra-Union 50-15 at the North Ground, and Taieri edged Green Island 18-15 in a tense encounter at Peter Johnstone Park.