Minimal changes for Highlanders

highlanders_2021.jpg The Highlanders have gone for largely the same team as the one which beat the Blues two weeks ago. Photo: Getty Images

They have made just two changes to the team which beat the Blues prior to last week's bye, for their match against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow.

Ethan De Groot comes in at loose head prop, exchanging places with Ayden Johnstone.

Meanwhile Sam Gilbert comes in for an injured Ngani Punivai on the right wing.

Hugh Renton replaces Marino Mikaele-Tu'u on the bench in the only other change.

Highlanders team to play the Hurricanes

Josh Ioane, Sam Gilbert, Sio Tomkinson, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Kazuki Himeno, Billy Harmon, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ethan De Groot. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone, Josh Hohneck, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Hugh Renton, Kayne Hammington, Michael Collins, James Lentjes.