Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Minimal changes for Highlanders

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    highlanders_2021.jpg

    The Highlanders have gone for largely the same team as the one which beat the Blues two weeks ago...
    The Highlanders have gone for largely the same team as the one which beat the Blues two weeks ago. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders have stuck largely with the team that won two weeks ago.

    They have made just two changes to the team which beat the Blues prior to last week's bye, for their match against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow.

    Ethan De Groot comes in at loose head prop, exchanging places with Ayden Johnstone.

    Meanwhile Sam Gilbert comes in for an injured Ngani Punivai on the right wing.

    Hugh Renton replaces Marino Mikaele-Tu'u on the bench in the only other change.

    Highlanders team to play the Hurricanes

    Josh Ioane, Sam Gilbert, Sio Tomkinson, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Kazuki Himeno, Billy Harmon, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ethan De Groot. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone, Josh Hohneck, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Hugh Renton, Kayne Hammington, Michael Collins, James Lentjes.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter