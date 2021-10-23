Saturday, 23 October 2021

Missing women's World Cup trophy found in attic after 15 years

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Former England international Gill Burns with the recovered trophy. Photo: England Rugby
    Former England international Gill Burns with the recovered trophy. Photo: England Rugby
    The original women's World Cup trophy has been found in the attic of a house belonging to an administrator's parents after going missing for more than 15 years, England's Rugby Football Union has said.

    The trophy had gone missing after England won the title in 1994 and a new trophy was made for subsequent editions.

    "It was a very special, treasured trophy and it went out on tour and on road shows after we won the World Cup. It was in the (World Rugby) museum briefly before it went back out on tour," former England player Gill Burns, a part of the 1994 team, said.

    "A few years later we started saying 'does anyone know where the World Cup is?' And nobody knew where it was.

    "A few weeks ago one of the old administrators was cleaning out her parents' loft and found some old notebooks, posters... and behind them this box with the treasured World Cup in it."

    Burns said she was "very emotional" after being reunited with the trophy.

    "We're taking it back to Twickenham so it will be stored carefully at the World Rugby museum and be on display for all to see. It's a really special thing."

    Top-ranked England, who lifted their second World Cup title in 2014, will bid to host the tournament in 2025.

    The next edition of the World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Zealand next year after the 12-team tournament was postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter