Mission (almost) impossible recalled

Jeremy Curragh at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2012. PHOTOS: ODT FILES

He remembers the moment like it was yesterday.

Jeremy Curragh was in Mount Maunganui, where he was a business consultant and chartered accountant, when the email landed from New Zealand Rugby.

"Things look pretty tough in Otago. Can you head down for a look?"

It was some understatement. The Otago Rugby Football Union was in a dreadful mess, $2.35million in debt after losses of nearly $4million over five years. Liquidation for the 131-year-old union was almost certain.

A much smaller number revealed the sad extent of the crisis: Otago was not planning to play in the national sevens tournament, then held in Queenstown, because it could not afford the $5000 entry fee.

The union needed help. Enter a North Islander who had some recent experience of helping rugby organisations that had got themselves into deep trouble.

The fixer

It started with his home team.

Bay of Plenty signalled the beginning of a dreadful run of rugby unions getting into financial strife when it plunged into the red in 2008, losing nearly $1million.

Curragh got whistled in to do a review, ended up staying for nearly three years as chief executive and implemented sweeping changes to get the union back on track.

It was a crazy time. The national championship had got bloated, with a $2million salary cap that still makes eyes pop, and a bunch of unions started spending more than they should.

Literally one day after finishing his "wonderful but stressful" time at Bay of Plenty, Curragh got a call from NZR to see if he would head south — not (yet) to Dunedin, but to Invercargill, where Southland was in the muck.

He filled the role of change manager, helping drag the union back to solvency alongside Stuart Heal.

"So I had a bit of a track record, and I think that’s why they gave me a call when Otago got into trouble."

Curragh was unwinding at home when he got the NZR email about the latest crisis, in Otago, just before Christmas 2011.

He formally assumed the role of change manager — effectively an independent role to assess the situation and help facilitate a rescue — at the end of January 2012, and headed to Dunedin to plunge into an intense few weeks that would either leave a union bankrupt or intact.

"The first thing was to assess the situation, and if Otago had a future," Curragh recalled.

"The future was the hard thing. The current budget wasn’t realistic, and to achieve a new budget, we had to implement huge changes, and get approval from all the respective parties.

"It was fairly intense. Things were very dire, and moving fast."

Curragh (left) with then-mayor Dave Cull after the Dunedin City Council agreed to the bail-out of Otago rugby.

Curragh’s time with Bay of Plenty and Southland, not to mention his accountancy background, had given him a fair idea of what to look for when he arrived in Otago.

"Often, the first glance in these situations is masking a lot of problems. That was certainly the case with Otago.

"I recall receiving a financial budget for the next 12 months and having a look through it. And, you know, there were some things that were just hugely optimistic.

"It was very, very dire. So we basically started from scratch, and built up a new financial forecast."

The Otago union effectively had no way of trading out of its hole. It was a whisker away from liquidation unless it could cut a bunch of deals with its major and minor creditors.

No one moment or decision had led to this point, Curragh said.

"What was really clear to me when I went down there was that Otago rugby had lost the community.

"They’d lost the community from a supporter perspective, from a sponsor perspective ... Rugby was a big part of the province, but that had broken down.

"That doesn’t happen in the short term. That happens over a reasonable period."

Curragh has vivid memories of the annual meeting at the Otago University Rugby Club rooms on February 27, 2012, when grim-faced ORFU chairman Wayne Graham and New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew delivered the bad news to members and supporters.

"I just remember looking around, at a mass of supporters and all the history in that room. Seeing grown men in tears was pretty compelling, and there was a fair bit of responsibility to make this work.

"That’s how serious this was. It was very real."

The other crucial meeting was that of the Dunedin City Council on March 14, when, after an afternoon and evening of heated debate, the council agreed to write off debt of $480,000 as part of the bail-out.

"If the council walked out, it was all over.

"It was incredibly complex, because there were five or six major parties who all had to agree to share in the pain. Negotiating all of it at the same time, when no-one would agree to anything until they knew others had agreed, was not easy.

"The deal evolved over a number of weeks. It was evolving all the time because there were so many decision-makers involved."

Otago rugby was saved, but the fallout was immense.

Rugby fans were appalled their union had got into such a state. Businesses were left out of pocket. People who had campaigned against large sums of public money being used for a new stadium were aghast its new tenant was getting bailed out.

Curragh said he heard all the criticism but he could not let it affect his mission.

"There was a lot of emotion flying around because the stadium issue was right in the mix. So I wasn’t surprised by some of the comments we were hearing.

"I was pretty immune to it, though I did receive some directly myself. Some anti-stadium people tracked down my personal phone number. I had some calls at 3am, and things like that.

"My comeback was just that we were here to find a solution. It gave me even more determination to find a solution for the city, because it was a city issue."

The creditors

Wrangling deals with banks and councils was difficult enough.

The "really tough" part of the crisis was meeting local people to whom the ORFU owed money, Curragh said.

"I had an undertaking to personally go and see every creditor. There were 180, so time-wise that just wasn’t possible. But I went to visit people, and I made the time if anyone wanted to come and see us.

"We had several creditor meetings. It was really important we fronted up, and I think we can hold our head up that we did that.

"We tried to look after every creditor, and ended up eventually looking after most of them. That was critical. They were people who were the future crowds and sponsors of Otago rugby."

About $500,000 was raised to ensure more than 150 small creditors were paid in full. About 25 creditors got $5000 and 50c in the dollar thereafter.

Otago rugby got itself into trouble, but it was hauled out by the generosity of lots of people, including the late Sir Eion Edgar and other businessmen who dipped into their own pockets.

On a more random note, a certain chicken fast food chain had a weekend when it gave all profits from sales of its bun-less burger to the rescue package, and TV3 personality John Campbell backed a fundraising event in the Octagon.

The aftermath

Curragh acknowledges the whole affair left a sour taste in some people’s mouths.

But he hoped most had moved on since 2012, and he felt a lot of goodwill had contributed to a decent outcome for the city, the council and the stadium.

It was not his job to point the finger of blame at anyone, and the crisis was not just about one person making bad decisions anyway.

"Initially, you do look at what caused this sort of thing. If it had been one or two things, that would make the solution really easy.

"But there wasn’t. It had brewed over several years. No one thing or one person caused this problem.

"It was important we didn’t single people out. We needed to respect them, and manage it all with dignity, and I think we did.

"In saying that, it was unrealistic to expect that a deal like this wouldn’t require some change in personnel and structure, and that’s what happened."

Strong friendships were forged in the furnace of the crisis, Curragh said.

He carried warm memories of the support he got from Sir Eion, in particular.

"He was a morning person, as was I, and he would ring me at 6am every single day.

"He would say, "Gidday boy" — he always called me ‘boy’ — and he would get a daily report and ask what he could do to help.

"It was a torrid and tough time. I learned a lot. But I had a lot of good people helping me, and I became really connected to the place. I’m really proud of the outcome."

Curragh later returned to the South to help facilitate the privatisation of the Highlanders, and he had a spell on the franchise’s board.

He still does some work for New Zealand Rugby, most recently as part of the establishment of Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua.

NEXT WEDNESDAY: Richard Kinley, who has been Otago rugby’s general manager for nearly 10 years, looks at how the union rebuilt.

