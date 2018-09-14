Faddes given chance to resurrect fortunes

Matt Faddes in action for Otago last year. Photo: Getty Images

Otago welcomes back Matt Faddes into the starting line-up for its derby game against Southland in Invercargill tomorrow.

Faddes will line up at centre in the match against Southland after coming off the bench in the past two weeks. Matt Whaanga moves to the bench in a straight swap with Faddes.

The form of Faddes has been up and down over the past couple of years. He was outstanding for the Highlanders in 2016 and was named rookie of the year, fan player of the year and players' player of the year for that season.

There was talk of him making the All Blacks.

The following year he did not get the same amount of game time, although injuries to his hand hurt both his Highlanders and Otago season.

This year he started just one game for the Highlanders and made seven appearances off the bench.

A confidence player, he struggled to make much of an impact in the first two games for Otago and Whaanga, like Faddes a South Otago product, came into the starting team.

Otago coach Ben Herring said Faddes (26) had responded well to his time on the sideline and done all that was asked of him.

He had been a leader off the field and Herring was looking forward to seeing Faddes perform against Southland.

In other changes, Sione Misiloi starts at lock in place of Tom Rowe, who moves to the bench.

Rowe has been banged up after four games and will not start, while Herring thinks Misiloi has been improving in every game and needs to continue to do that by playing.

Herring admitted not having Rowe will impact on Otago's lineout, but Misiloi is a strong ball carrier. Joketani Koroi will start the game on the blindside flank.

Sam Anderson-Heather is back starting at hooker and Herring said it was good to have the captain back.

His composure and experience will be a big boost for the team, he said.

Tom Hill will make his starting debut for the team, replacing the injured Aki Seiuli.

Seiuli is due to have an operation on his knee in Christchurch on Tuesday.

He has done severe damage to his posterior cruciate ligament, the anterior cruciate ligament, the medial collateral ligament, the meniscus and the top part of the calf.

When he will get back on the field is unclear, but he appears unlikely to be seen in Highlanders colours next year.

Kaikorai captain Jonah Aiona comes into the reserves.

The side was looking forward to the southern derby and taking on Southland, Herring said.

The team will travel down to Invercargill today.

Southland had not won a game in the Mitre 10 Cup since 2016, but Herring said the home side will offer a competitive contest and be keen to perform well in front of its home fans.

Otago v Southland

Invercargill, tomorrow, 4.35pm

Otago: Michael Collins, Mitchell Scott, Matt Faddes, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Kurt Hammer, Dylan Nel, Naulia Dawai, Joketani Koroi, Josh Dickson,

Sione Misiloi, Donald Brighouse, Sam Anderson-Heather (captain), Tom Hill.

Reserves: Sekonaia Pole, Jonah Aoina, Hisa Sasagi, Tom Rowe, Slade McDowall, Melani Matavao, Matt Whaanga, Vilimoni Koroi