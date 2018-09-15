Saturday, 15 September 2018

Otago thrash Southland in southern derby

    Joketani Koroi of Otago looks to bust through the Southland defence in Invercargill today. Photo: Getty Images
    Otago were big the winners against their oldest rivals, thrashing Southland 43-24 in Invercargill this afternoon.

    It was a day for the Otago wingers, with Mitchell Scott scoring a hat-trick and Jona Nareki scoring a double to count for five of the side's seven tries in the match.

    Leading 24-3 at half time, it was one-way traffic throughout the fixture, with Southland falling to their 16th straight loss.

    Otago 43 (Mitchell Scott 3, Jona Nareki 2, Matt Faddes, Jonah Aoina tries; Josh Ioane 4 cons) Southland 24 (Morgan Mitchell, Isaac te Tamaki, Maanaki Selby-Rickit tries; James Wilson 3 cons, pen). HT: 24-3

