Dunedin
15
|
8
Monday,
Mon,
12
October
Oct
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Southland's efforts count for little in end
That was one Southland had every chance to win.
Southland pipped by Waikato
Southland pipped by Waikato
Southland sure does love the close ones.
Eli's first live game a winner
Eli’s first live game a winner
Eli Taia (3) celebrates the Southland Stags’ 11-10 victory against North Harbour in a Mitre 10 Cup match at Rugby Park in Invercargill with the Stags’ mascot, Steve-O, on Saturday.
Tenacious defence earns single-minded Southland victory
Tenacious defence earns single-minded Southland victory
Sooner or later the seagull is going to get at least one of those hot chips you have been guarding so jealously.
Bledisloe Cup game times moved
Bledisloe Cup game times moved
Otago and Southland will have to get out of bed early next month for a couple of Mitre 10 Cup games.
Southland changes due to injury
Southland changes due to injury
Southland has made two changes to its side for the match against North Harbour in Invercargill tomorrow.
Game Stags come up just short
Game Stags come up just short
Southland has edged ahead in the respect stakes.
Taranaki beat Canterbury in thriller to win Ranfurly Shield
Taranaki beat Canterbury in thriller to win Ranfurly Shield
The Ranfurly Shield is heading north.
Stags sticking with strong side
Stags sticking with strong side
Just a handful of swapsies for Southland this week.
Tenacious Stags start well in cup campaign
Tenacious Stags start well in cup campaign
Southland has started its season with a gutsy 16-10 win against Hawke’s Bay in Invercargill yesterday.
All Blacks to aid new Canterbury skipper's lead-in to role
All Blacks to aid new Canterbury skipper's lead-in to role
Reed Prinsep won’t be lacking All Black-level leadership nous to lean on when he leads Canterbury for the first time in this season’s Mitre 10 Cup.
Rutledge (42) called up for Southland
Rutledge (42) called up for Southland
An injury crisis has led to veteran hooker Jason Rutledge being called into the Southland squad and he could take to the field at the age of 42.
Turnover of Southland's players 'not alarming'
Turnover of Southland’s players ‘not alarming’
Southland coach Dale MacLeod has a large crop of fresh players to work with this season.
Wage subsidy, pay cut helping ease financial pressures
Wage subsidy, pay cut helping ease financial pressures
Players in the Mitre 10 Cup have taken a 20% pay cut, with the wage subsidy and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) relieving some financial pressure.
Read interested in playing Mitre 10 Cup
Read interested in playing Mitre 10 Cup
Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read has revealed that he is keen to play in the Mitre 10 Cup.
Unions could pull out of Mitre 10 Cup
'Dire situation': Unions could pull out of Mitre 10 Cup
Southland is one of four provincial unions that may be forced to pull out of this year's Mitre 10 Cup competition, while Otago is also understood to be "on the fence".
Otago handed tough Mitre 10 Cup draw
Otago handed tough Mitre 10 Cup draw
Otago has been handed a tough draw for the Mitre 10 Cup this season although it has a Ranfurly Shield challenge.
Collins, Sasagi re-signed
Collins, Sasagi re-signed
Otago has signed more players for the Mitre 10 Cup season, welcoming back its captain and one of its form players from last year.
Southland steps up in second half
Southland steps up in second half
The young ones started them off but it was the experience that got Southland over the line.
Four more signings take Southland squad to 15
Four more signings take Southland squad to 15
New Southland coach Dale MacLeod has signed a team for next season.
