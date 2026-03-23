Black Ferns head coach Whitney Hansen talks to her players during a training. PHOTO: NEW ZEALAND RUGBY

Whitney Hansen has introduced some fresh faces in her inaugural squad as the Black Ferns begin a new era under their head coach.

Hansen - who took over from Alan Bunting following the Rugby World Cup - has named eight players to make their debut in her 30-strong squad for the upcoming Pacific Four series.

There is some stability, however, with 20 players from the bronze medal-winning World Cup squad returning, and nine players were part of the inaugural Black Ferns XV squad Hansen coached in 2023.

Otago halfback Maia Joseph has been named after a standout 2025 season and is joined by Northland’s Tara Turner, who is one of the uncapped crew.

Loose forward Mia Anderson gets her first call-up after an impressive performance during the Black Ferns XV clash against the national side last year and is joined by Manawatu loose forward Taufa Bason.

Former Matatu prop Mo’omo’oga Palu and Canterbury front rower Maddison Robinson get their chance up front, while former Matatu midfielder Hollyrae Mete-Renata also has been named.

Rising Waikato back Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a gets her chance and Justine McGregor makes the switch from the Black Ferns Sevens programme.

Several incumbent players playing in the PWR in England gave up their Black Ferns contracts to play a full domestic season overseas - including Alana Borland (nee Bremner) and Amy Rule - while exciting backs Braxton Sorensen-McGee - World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year in 2025 - and Katelynn Vahakolo are currently playing sevens.

Co-captain Ruahei Demant, Tanya Kalounivale, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Georgia Ponsonby, who have been playing in England, will travel to meet the squad in the US.

Ponsonby, who is still contracted with the Ealing Trailfinders, has been granted an eligibility exemption by the NZR Board due to injuries at hooker making her immediately available for Black Ferns selection.

Hooker Luka Connor is sidelined with a knee injury, but Vici-Rose Green and Atlanta Lolohea have been named.

Matatu first five Hannah King returns to the squad after narrowly missing out on the World Cup to veteran Kelly Brazier, who has since retired, and Mererangi Paul has been recalled after being called in to the squad as injury cover for the World Cup.

Amy Du Plessis is back after being ruled out of the World Cup with injury and will pair with the brutal Sylvia Brunt in the midfield. Renee Holmes and Ayesha Leti-I’iga provide experienced in the back three.

No8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker was dominant last season and openside Kennedy Tukuafu will co-captain the side again, but Layla Sae has been ruled out with a knee injury.

‘‘The past few months have been highly competitive in-camp, and this is a testament to all the work they’ve put in throughout the women’s rugby pathway to get to this moment,’’ Hansen said.

‘‘We’ve got a great mix of experience in this squad, and we can’t wait for our fresh talent to experience their first Black Ferns test environment.

“We’re excited to begin our year of an 11-test calendar, the most-ever games yet for our Black Ferns.

‘‘Pac Four is a great starting point and provides us with a chance to go and test our game against some of the best in the world.”

The Black Ferns are in camp in Wellington for the rest of the week before heading to the United States next week.

They play the Eagles on April 12 (NZ time) in Sacramento before playing Canada on April 18 in Missouri.

They then play the Wallaroos in the Sunshine Coast on April 25.

Black Ferns

The squad

Props: Maddison Robinson, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Mo’omo’oga Palu. Hookers: Vici-Rose Green, Atlanta Lolohea, Georgia Ponsonby. Locks: Laura Bayfield, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu. Loose forwards: Mia Anderson, Taufa Bason, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Kennedy Tukuafu. Halfbacks: Maia Joseph, Tara Turner. First fives: Ruahei Demant, Hannah King. Midfielders: Sylvia Brunt, Amy Du Plessis, Hollyrae Mete-Renata. Outside backs: Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Justine McGregor, Mererangi Paul, Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a.

The draw

v United States, Sacramento, April 12

v Canada, Missouri, April 18

v Australia, Sunshine Coast, April 25