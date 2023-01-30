New Highlander farewells old team, fans

Freddie Burns of Leicester Tigers runs with the ball during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and London Irish at Mattioli Woods, Welford Road Stadium, on March 12, 2022. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Highlanders’ star new recruit has bid an emotional farewell to his old team — and to his fans.

English first five Freddie Burns signed off from the Premiership with a loss, his beloved Leicester club falling to a 19-18 defeat at the hands of Northampton yesterday morning (New Zealand time).

Burns (32) actually started at fullback, as Springboks star Handre Pollard wore No10 for the Tigers, and kicked a late penalty, but could not prevent Leicester slipping to a second consecutive loss.

Burns was playing his 115th and presumably final game for Leicester before coming to the Highlanders, and is something of a folk hero at the club.

He sealed immortal status when he kicked the winning drop goal in last season’s Premiership final.

The emotional link to his club and supporters was evident in a video released by BBC Radio Leicester last week.

It shows Burns in tears reading out messages from Tigers fans ahead of his final game.

One, in particular, struck a chord.

Burns welled up as he read a message from a fan whose grandfather had died shortly after last year’s final.

"Your man from the photo won the Premiership, didn’t he?" were among the final words the man said to his grandson.

The player in the photo was Burns, who cried as he read the letter and told the BBC the "emotion you can hear has been bubbling up for a couple of weeks".

"Something like that makes it hard to leave," Burns said.

"To know I’ve had a moment that has given people those moments with their family, and especially someone coming to the end of their life and cherishing the memories, means the world."