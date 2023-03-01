Next All Blacks coach to be revealed in four to six weeks

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has said he thought it was unlikely he would be retained in the role post-World Cup. Photo: Reuters

The next All Blacks coach will be named in the next four to six weeks.

New Zealand Rugby Chair Dame Patsy Reddy today hosted a public briefing, confirming the timing of the appointment of the next All Blacks coach.

"Following wide ranging consultation and after carefully weighing up all scenarios and the key lessons from 2019, New Zealand Rugby is now commencing a process for selecting the All Blacks head coach from 2024," Dame Patsy said in a statement.

"We appreciate these decisions are challenging as we try to find the balance between public scrutiny and high-performance expectations, within the need to safeguard our responsibilities and ensure we are prioritising conversations internally with our people.

"Until now, New Zealand Rugby has been reluctant to talk publicly about an appointment process for the All Blacks coach to protect the integrity of the process, and to minimise the scrutiny on the individuals involved. Recent events, however, necessitate some clarity.

"Noting the divergent views as to the best timings for this process and that neither timing window is perfect, out of respect for the people involved, New Zealand Rugby will not be making any further comment after today until a decision has been reached. This will be concluded in the next four to six weeks.

"The current All Blacks coaching and management team, led by Ian Foster, continues to have the full support of New Zealand Rugby through this critical Rugby World Cup year," the statement ended.

The board of NZR met last week, and discussed the date for the appointment who will lead the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup.

Incumbent Foster was last week critical of the process, telling the Weekend Herald the decision should be put off until after the World Cup has finished in October.

"Those conversations are best had after a World Cup when everyone is clear and we have the latest data and we know where the team is at and then the board and everyone can make the decision with all the data on the table.

"In the meantime, we have got a management team and a coaching group that is fully committed to one goal, which is the World Cup and not trying to position themselves into where they fit in next year’s regime."

Earlier this month, leading contender for the job Scott Robertson hinted the announcement would be made sooner, rather than after the World Cup.

"It’s one of those times I’m just waiting for NZR to make the announcements really. Like you have conversations in the background, but as an employee and understanding how important you go through clear processes. Hopefully we know in the next few days," he said at a Crusaders media session in early February.

Foster said he had been "watching this discussion about the All Blacks coaching process play out publicly".

"I have sat back and looked at a whole lot of views that have been put out there. Some have been frustrating to hear and a particular frustration is that there seems to be a focus on setting timetables based on what some preferred candidates feel is right for them versus potentially what is right for this All Blacks team."