England's Marcus Smith landed a last-minute penalty to snatch a 27-26 win over South Africa as the hosts looked full of early promise but were hauled back by the battling Springboks in the teams' first meeting since the 2019 World Cup final.
Wales' Rhys Priestland kicked a penalty after the hooter as the hosts poured more misery on Australia with a 29-28 victory at the Principality Stadium following an early red card for visiting number eight Rob Valetini.
The stage was set, and Waikato understood the assignment. A return home to host the final after weeks outside of Hamilton in the union's 100th season and with the Farah Palmer Cup already locked away, it was the perfect finish.