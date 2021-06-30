North Otago up for challenge

Heard the one about the plumber, the freezing worker, the farmer, the student, the builder, the linesman and the seed merchant?

They only thought they could go and win the Ranfurly Shield.

North Otago’s humble heartland heroes will be up against it when they try to prise the shield off Hawke’s Bay in Napier tonight — but do not tell coach Jason Forrest his band of amateurs has no chance against professionals.

"We’re going to go up there and put a smile on our face and have a crack," Forrest said yesterday.

"But we don’t just want to show up. We’re going there to win it. That’s our expectation ahead of every game.

"Hawke’s Bay are only human, and we think we can try to attack them. Our boys aren’t there to make up numbers.

"We can only dream. If we can make our tackles, which is a big thing, who knows what can happen?"

A feature of the North Otago team’s 16th crack at the coveted Log o’ Wood is that it is entirely representative of the tiny — about 20,000 people to Hawke’s Bay’s 170,000 — province.

Of the 23 members of the travelling squad, 22 are playing in the Citizens Shield, and the 23rd was educated at a local school.

"It’s all about locals first and it has been that way for the last couple of years," Forrest said.

"We know we will be looking for loan players for the Heartland Championship, in positions where we think we need them. We’d be silly not to do that.

"But this game is about giving our local boys who have been putting in the hard yards the opportunity to show they are up to this level."

Forrest had high hopes for one of his newcomers, exciting Athletic Marist first five-eighth Abel Magalogo.

But the former Kelston Boys’ High School star suffered a high ankle sprain in club rugby at the weekend and has been ruled out.

"He’s going to be a big part of the year but it’s a shame we won’t get to see him on TV," Forrest said.

In Magalogo’s place will be a relatively familiar face.

Ben McCarthy has only played one game for North Otago — off the bench in last year’s Shield challenge, against Canterbury — but he was a prodigious talent at St Kevin’s College, and is being lined up as a player of origin for the Heartland Championship.

"He’s only had one training with us but he’s fitted in straight away, and that’s Ben to a tee," Forrest said.

Forrest is eager to see Hayden Todd in action for North Otago.

The physical midfielder, who switched from Otago Country to North Otago for more opportunities, will link with Kurow team-mate Taniela Samita.

Forrest is also delighted to monitor the progress of rising lock Oliver Kinzett , who has had a tough year — his father, much-respected coach Wayne, died in March — but is making great strides on the rugby field.

The other North Otago newcomer to watch is Alipate Tuipulotu, the versatile Kurow back who will offer pace and aggression off the bench.

It is not a full-strength Hawke’s Bay team — Brad Weber is with the All Blacks, Ash Dixon is on Maori All Blacks duty with Pouri Rakete-Stones, Isaia Walker-Leawere and Jonah Lowe, Kurt Baker is preparing for the sevens in Tokyo and Folau Fakatava is injured — but the NPC union will have plenty of talent on show.

Former Otago University halfback Connor McLeod leads a backline that features sevens flyer Lolagi Visinia at fullback, while Hurricanes and former Highlanders loose forward Gareth Evans is on the bench.

It will be the first clash between North Otago and Hawke’s Bay since the old second division semifinal in 2005, when the Old Golds threatened an upset before losing 15-11.

Tonight’s game is live on Sky Sport.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz