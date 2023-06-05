NZ under-20 team levels series

Macca Springer of New Zealand scores a try during the International match between New Zealand U20 and the Junior Australia Wallabies at Sky Stadium on Saturday, in Wellington. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Highlanders wider squad members Jack Taylor, Ajay Faleafaga and Finn Hurley contributed to a tense 19-18 win for the New Zealand under-20 side against the junior Wallabies in Wellington on Saturday.

Taylor and Faleafaga started and Hurley came off the bench late in the first half to help level the two-game series.

Australia dominated territory and possession but sevens star Caleb Tangitau bagged a couple of tries and helped make the difference.

The home side scored from its first incursion into the 22. Harry Godfrey found Tangitau with a cross-field kick and he scored in the corner.

The Junior Wallabies responded with a second penalty.

Crusaders outside back Macca Springer then got free on the left from a scrum move. Godfrey created the space by slipping through a tackle, drawing two defenders and getting the pass to Springer.

Tangitau’s second try was something special. He got the ball from a standing start and weaved his way to the line from 10m out.

Up 19-6 at the break, New Zealand had to weather a fightback.

Massimo De Lutiis barged over from close range and Australia continued to build.

Hurley relieved some pressure with a couple of heavy hits, before Australian first five Jack Bowen dabbed a short chip kick ahead which Henry O’Donnell collected to score, with 15 minutes remaining.

That was the scoring all done.

The New Zealand under-20 squad for the world junior championships will be confirmed today.

Under-20 international

The scores

New Zealand 19

Caleb Tangitau 2, Macca Springer tries; Taha Kemara 2 con

Australia 18

Massimo De Lutiis, Henry O’Donnell tries; Jack Bowen con, 2 pen

Halftime: 19-6

— Staff reporter