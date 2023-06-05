NZ under-20 team levels series

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Taylor and Faleafaga started and Hurley came off the bench late in the first half to help level the two-game series.
Australia dominated territory and possession but sevens star Caleb Tangitau bagged a couple of tries and helped make the difference.
The home side scored from its first incursion into the 22. Harry Godfrey found Tangitau with a cross-field kick and he scored in the corner.
The Junior Wallabies responded with a second penalty.
Crusaders outside back Macca Springer then got free on the left from a scrum move. Godfrey created the space by slipping through a tackle, drawing two defenders and getting the pass to Springer.
Tangitau’s second try was something special. He got the ball from a standing start and weaved his way to the line from 10m out.
Up 19-6 at the break, New Zealand had to weather a fightback.
Massimo De Lutiis barged over from close range and Australia continued to build.
Hurley relieved some pressure with a couple of heavy hits, before Australian first five Jack Bowen dabbed a short chip kick ahead which Henry O’Donnell collected to score, with 15 minutes remaining.
That was the scoring all done.
The New Zealand under-20 squad for the world junior championships will be confirmed today.
Under-20 international
The scores
New Zealand 19
Caleb Tangitau 2, Macca Springer tries; Taha Kemara 2 con
Australia 18
Massimo De Lutiis, Henry O’Donnell tries; Jack Bowen con, 2 pen
Halftime: 19-6
— Staff reporter