OBHS edges heavyweight southern First XV clash

Photo: Cole Yeoman

Otago Boys’ spent a last few seconds of the game hovering under the goal posts hoping the ball would not go over.

All that finger crossing worked out.

The shot was pushed wide and the visitors held on to beat Southland Boys’ 21-19 in a tense interschool match in Invercargill today.

The game also doubled as an Otago Schools Rugby Championship fixture.

Otago Boys’ opened up a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Props Siaosi Asi and Taitelea Tasi-Cordtz both barged their way over.

Centre Joe Parkinson scored early in the second half when hit a gap and went in untouched.

But the home team rallied. Hooker Hoani Nikora-Wilson drove over from a lineout in the 53rd minute and replacement back Cody Stevens scored in injury time.

A conversion would have tied the game.

Otago Boys’ coach Regan Turoa described the second half as ‘‘a really big defensive effort’’.

‘‘They definitely had us in the scrum ... and got a few penalties out of that.

‘‘They pinned us in the corners and got a pretty good driving maul try. The right on fulltime, they went wide after 15 or 20 phases and scored.

‘‘Unfortunately, the young fulla missed the kick.’’

Yes, you heard that right. That was commiserations.

It was tough kick in pretty wet conditions.

Turoa was happy to get the win all the same.

‘‘What I liked today was the physicality from both teams. It was a real battle and defence probably won us the game.’’

Otago Boys’ also registered wins in the basketball, both hockey grades and the first XI football had a 3-1 win as well.

In the other big school rugby match, King’s cruised to a 74-0 win against Waitaki Boys’ in Oamaru.

Three players — Jeremiah Tuhega-Vaitupu, Jake Palmer and Quinten Holland — nabbed two tries apiece.