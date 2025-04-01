Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
17
|
9
Friday,
Fri,
25
April
Apr
2025
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Rugby
Only one team left with unbeaten record
And then there was one!
SUBSCRIBER
‘War’ first, a few laughs second
SUBSCRIBER
‘War’ first, a few laughs second
Noah Hotham is looking forward to sharing a drink with lots of his Highlanders mates tomorrow night.
De Groot ready for battle after unscheduled week off
De Groot ready for battle after unscheduled week off
Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot got an unexpected rest last weekend and has freshened up for his head-to-head battle with Crusaders tighthead Fletcher Newell.
SUBSCRIBER
A crunch round for comp
SUBSCRIBER
A crunch round for comp
Round five could prove quite decisive.
SUBSCRIBER
OBs making all the early running
SUBSCRIBER
OBs making all the early running
You can never read too much into results this early in the season.
Maniototo hope for home boost
Maniototo hope for home boost
With Wakatipu fresh from posting 48 points against Arrowtown, and Maniototo in a gloomy state after conceding 50 points to Alexandra, the outcome of their clash at Ranfurly tomorrow in the Central...
SUBSCRIBER
Ah, those early rugby days ...
SUBSCRIBER
Ah, those early rugby days ...
Five questions for Pirates Old Boys lock Anton Schroder.
One team’s win streak to end
One team’s win streak to end
There are still three unbeaten teams in the Southern Region Rugby competition after four rounds of play.
ODT Rugby Chat: Young stars making impression
ODT Rugby Chat: Young stars making impression
On ODT Rugby Chat this week we catch up with two young stars of the early stages of the Dunedin club season.
ODT Landers Chat: Two big weeks coming - Joseph
ODT Landers Chat: Two big weeks coming - Joseph
On ODT Landers Chat today coach Jamie Joseph breaks down the year so far and acknowledges the coming two weeks are big in the Highlanders' season.
Sweeping changes to starting XV
Sweeping changes to starting XV
You can never accuse Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph of not being willing to try new things.
Sweeping changes for Highlanders
Sweeping changes for Highlanders
You can never accuse Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph of not being willing to try new things.
SUBSCRIBER
Even optimist concedes Landers up against it
SUBSCRIBER
Even optimist concedes Landers up against it
Five games to go — and the Highlanders might need to win four of them if they are to make the playoffs.
Woodman-Wickliffe out of retirement for RWC
Woodman-Wickliffe out of retirement for RWC
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe is stepping out of international retirement - and her sights are set on a third Rugby World Cup.
Highlanders left well-cooked
Highlanders left well-cooked
There was no Hamilton miracle for the Highlanders.
SUBSCRIBER
Jubilee jubilation for Toko
SUBSCRIBER
Jubilee jubilation for Toko
It was a jubilee worthy of its celebratory name for Toko Rugby Football Club this Easter weekend.
Not so golden: Super Rugby draw first in five years
Not so golden: Super Rugby draw first in five years
Young Super Rugby fans might need a reminder that a game can still end in a draw.
SUBSCRIBER
Upset wins for Blues and Star in gritty encounters
SUBSCRIBER
Upset wins for Blues and Star in gritty encounters
Round five of premier club rugby in Southland was played on Thursday night before Easter, and two of the three games went against the form guide.
Front-rower’s hat-trick saves day for Toko
Front-rower’s hat-trick saves day for Toko
Toko capped off their 125th jubilee weekend with a spirited come-from-behind win over Crescent in one of the great Southern Region club games on Saturday.
Chiefs dominate Highlanders with second half blitz
Chiefs dominate Highlanders with second half blitz
There was no Hamilton miracle for the Highlanders tonight.
Read more