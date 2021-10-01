Skip to main content
Home return for Todd
Cameron Todd ran into an unwanted benefit of his studies last year.
Otago’s focus firmly on fundamentals
Otago’s focus firmly on fundamentals
Tom Donnelly is not hiding much this week.
North Otago loses Morris but welcomes back Elton
North Otago loses Morris but welcomes back Elton
One big name is gone and another has been added for North Otago.
10 years of Forsyth Barr Stadium memories
10 years of Forsyth Barr Stadium memories
It's been 10 years since Otago sports fans bade farewell to their beloved Carisbrook and ushered in a new era with fancy Forsyth Barr Stadium. Sports editor Hayden Meikle reflect on the memorable games and outstanding individual performances.
Ainsley home after taking the long way
Ainsley home after taking the long way
Otago's return to the field against Manawatu was a seven-week wait for most of the team.
Bright prospects to debut in team to play Taranaki
Bright prospects to debut in team to play Taranaki
Two of Otago’s brightest prospects are in line to debut for the province tomorrow.
Draw remains subject to change as Covid spreads
Draw remains subject to change as Covid spreads
New Zealand Rugby yesterday released the Bunnings Warehouse NPC draw for week seven.
New series pathway to Black Ferns
New series pathway to Black Ferns
Confirmation of another step on the women’s rugby pathway has drawn plenty of excitement.
Jordie’s form a feature so far
Jordie’s form a feature so far
As the All Blacks turn their attention to the northern hemisphere, Jeff Cheshire looks back at the team’s Rugby Championship campaign.
Frizell back in All Blacks after assault charge dismissed
Frizell back in All Blacks after assault charge dismissed
Shannon Frizell is back in the All Blacks squad for its five-match northern tour after assault charges against him were dismissed last month after he completed diversion.
Encouraging lift in form by Nth Otago
Encouraging lift in form by Nth Otago
Now that is more like it.
Tasman in control right from start
Tasman in control right from start
Eighty-six seconds.
Manawatu defence keeps Otago at bay
Manawatu defence keeps Otago at bay
It was a game that was there for Otago to win.
Jantjies' boot saves day for Springboks
Boks beat All Blacks in Gold Coast thriller
Elton Jantjies kicked a penalty after the final hooter as South Africa snapped a three-match losing streak with a 31-29 win over the All Blacks in a thrilling final match of the Rugby Championship.
Otago beaten in return to field
Otago beaten in return to field
Manawatu proved too strong for Otago in its return to the field today.
Some notable crossovers as Whalers open season
Some notable crossovers as Whalers open season
The Otago Whalers will kick off their South Island Championship campaign against the Southland Rams today and the squad features plenty of familiar names for those who follow the other code.
Playing against Smith will be ‘awesome’
Playing against Smith will be ‘awesome’
Few players know Aaron Smith’s game better than Kayne Hammington.
Promising halfback not resting on established pedigree
Promising halfback not resting on established pedigree
He is a chip off the old block but Jake Matthews — as grateful as he is for the wise counsel of his mentor — is determined to write his own rugby story.
A shot at redemption for Southland
A shot at redemption for Southland
The hard luck Southland Stags will be hoping the jaws of defeat stay firmly shut this week.
Coming off the couch for the Alt Blacks
Coming off the couch for the Alt Blacks
Playing rugby was not an option for Tyson Carse growing up.
