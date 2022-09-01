Skip to main content
Rugby
Otago’s injury list looks like phone book
Back later. Gone for a scan.
Three starting changes to All Blacks for first Bledisloe test
Three starting changes to All Blacks for first Bledisloe test
The All Blacks have made a slight forwards reshuffle in an otherwise steady team to face the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup test of the year at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
SUBSCRIBER
Otago’s once promising campaign fizzling out
SUBSCRIBER
Otago’s once promising campaign fizzling out
Otago nearly staged a daylight robbery before lurching to a third straight loss in Wellington yesterday.
Otherwise flawless season ends in agony for Spirit in championship final
Otherwise flawless season ends in agony for Spirit in championship final
The Otago Spirit’s flawless season came to end at the hands of the Hawke’s Bay Tui in the Farah Palmer Cup championship final in Balclutha on Saturday.
Game slips from Old Golds in extra time
Game slips from Old Golds in extra time
Mid Canterbury clinched an important win over North Otago in a golden-point thriller in Kurow on Saturday.
Stags outgunned in Shield challenge
Stags outgunned in Shield challenge
The Ranfurly Shield is safe in Hawke’s Bay for another week.
Rugby 7s: NZ sides advance to World Cup semis
Rugby 7s: NZ sides advance to World Cup semis
New Zealand is still a chance for a double at the Rugby Sevens World Cup once again with both the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens easing into tonight's semifinals in South Africa.
Hamilton Boys’ too good for JMC
Hamilton Boys’ too good for JMC
John McGlashan College’s unbeaten season came to end in the semifinal of the New Zealand First XV Championship in Palmerston North yesterday.
Otago needs win against Wellington to salvage its disappointing season
Otago needs win against Wellington to salvage its disappointing season
Otago needs to cast aside some underwhelming form and reach the potential of a squad which boasts 23 players with Super Rugby experience.
Otago Spirit prop the ultimate all-rounder
Otago Spirit prop the ultimate all-rounder
Scientist. Sheep wrangler. Loosehead.
‘I think we can get the job done’
‘I think we can get the job done’
Josh Reid has had a golden run.
Whaanga up for the challenge
Whaanga up for the challenge
Josh Whaanga never imagined he would get to 50 games for the John McGlashan College First XV.
Former rugby international and commentator Willie Los'e dies
Former rugby international and commentator Willie Los'e dies
Sky Sport comentator Willie Lose during the Air New Zealand Cup match between Bay of Plenty and Northland at Rotorua International Stadium on July 31, 2009 in Rotorua, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
FB Stadium’s final loss is Balclutha’s gain
FB Stadium’s final loss is Balclutha’s gain
No-one is owning up to dropping the ball.
McGlashan first five carrying on a family legacy
McGlashan first five carrying on a family legacy
Max Hore is a chip off the old blocks.
Otago Spirit has game plan sorted
Otago Spirit has game plan sorted
Expect the expected.
Stags hoping for Shield redemption
Stags hoping for Shield redemption
Southland is one win away from a ripper of a season.
Narev new entity chairman
Narev new entity chairman
New Zealand rugby’s powerful new entity has a boss.
Frizell, Savea to miss test; Jacobson added to ABs squad
Frizell, Savea to miss test; Jacobson added to ABs squad
Highlanders blindside flanker Shannon Frizell has been ruled out of the test against the Wallabies in Melbourne next week.
Strong influence from South in NZ U19 side
Strong influence from South in NZ U19 side
There is a strong Highlanders/Otago influence in the New Zealand under-19 squad to tour South Africa.
