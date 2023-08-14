Rugby
Ireland ease past England in World Cup warm-up
Ireland kept up their winning ways with a 29-10 World Cup warm-up victory over a hapless-looking England, who seem set to lose another player for part of the upcoming tournament.
Cyclones match a test of loyalty for Rewiri-Wharerau
Bella Rewiri-Wharerau is going to have to put some old friendships on pause.
Prop breaks on through to the other side
Life is sweet on the other side.
North Otago hoping to keep up momentum
On to the next one.
'Slap in the face': Mo'unga slams Farrell decision
All Blacks first-five Richie Mo’unga believes England captain Owen Farrell shouldn't escape punishment after being sent off for a dangerous tackle, saying there's a double standard at play.
Frizell suffers hamstring injury ahead of RWC
All Blacks coach Ian Foster has revealed first-choice flanker Shannon Frizell is likely to miss the World Cup opener against France, adding to the injury concerns within the squad.
Captains scoop rugby awards
Captain fantastics.
Confidence key for Stags ahead of ‘massive challenge’
If Southland needed any extra motivation this week, they got it.
Dermody sidesteps favourite tag
Southland Boys’ coach Jason Dermody has sidestepped the favourite’s tag on behalf of his team.
Spirit stick to their guns with line up
Do not fix what is not broken.
Barrett seeks 'bounty hunter' to find stolen ute
On the eve of his departure for the Rugby World Cup in France, one-third of the All Blacks’ Barrett trio is appealing for a bounty hunter to find his stolen ute.
Sky TV reveals free-to-air RWC matches, Prime rebrand
Sky TV will rebrand its Prime channel as "Sky Open" from next Wednesday.
No shortage of Saturday games for Highlanders next season
Saturday night is all right for the Highlanders next year.
England's Farrell has red card overturned
England captain Owen Farrell has avoided a suspension after his red card in Saturday's 19-17 win over Wales was surprisingly overturned.
Return of skipper big boost for Boks
South Africa have received a timely boost ahead of the Rugby World Cup after captain Siya Kilosi was named in their starting XV for the warm-up fixture against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.
Saturday night bonanza for Highlanders in 2024
Saturday night is all right for the Highlanders next year.
Star French first five out of World Cup
Star French first five Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's World Cup after suffering a knee injury, the French rugby federation says.
Joseph 'amazing signing' for Highlanders
Tony Brown is excited to see his beloved team and his coaching partner reunited.
No winner on day — not either team and not rugby
There is winning ugly. Then there is drawing with the ugliness of a thousand axolotls.