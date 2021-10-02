Otago beaten in return to field

Otago's Josh Ioane attempts to evade the tackle of Manawatu's Liam Mitchell during today's NPC match in Palmerston North. Photo: Getty Images

Manawatu proved too strong for Otago in its return to the field today.

Playing its first game in seven weeks Otago was beaten 27-14 in Palmerston North.

It was Otago's first game in seven weeks, having been drawn against two Auckland-based teams following the lockdown break.

Manawatu used a strong wind to pin Otago in its own half early on.

That generated tries to Tima Fainga'anuku and Josiah Maruku, giving the hosts a 14-0 lead.

Dylan Nel scored off the back of a lineout drive to pull Otago back, before Brett Cameron's boot helped the Turbos take a 17-7 lead to the break.

That quickly became 24-7 when prop Jarred Adams finished a superb long-range try to open the second half.

Otago had the better of territory and possession from there, using the wind well.

However, it was unable to turn that pressure into points and a lineout drive try to James Lentjes was all it could manage.