Otago have made half a dozen or so changes for their NPC game against Wellington at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday. The most notable is the return of blindside Oliver Haig. Haig has been sidelined with an ankle complaint since the opening game against Southland. His aerial skills have been sorely missed, and he replaces Charles Elton, who drops out of the game-day 23. Massive tighthead prop Saula Ma’u has been called into the All Blacks, which means Rohan Wingham will start in the No 3 jersey and Kaikorai bookend Moana Takataka has been added to the bench. Prop Marley Pearce and hooker Nic Souchon both started last weekend but will head to the bench to make way for Benjamin Lopas and Henry Bell, respectively. Halfback Kieran McClea was influential in Otago’s 29-27 win over Manawatū and has been rewarded with a start, which means Joel Lam moves to the bench. Otago trailed 27-12, and McClea was one of the players who helped spark a fightback in which the visitors scored three tries in the final 10 minutes to grab the win. The only other change is Josh Whaanga being named on the bench in place of Riley Lucas. Whaanga had been sidelined with a fractured finger. Seasoned hooker Liam Coltman is still nursing a calf injury but is back running. Wellington have yet to post a win this season and are coming off a painful 47-7 loss to a much-improved North Harbour side at Hnry Stadium. They have a couple of extra bonus points keeping them off the bottom of the competition table. Otago are in sixth place but will be eager to produce a more convincing performance. They struggled for most of the game against Manawatū. Their lineout was vulnerable again and it remains a work in progress. Ma’u is a big loss. Their scrum has been potent, so it will be interesting to see how it performs in his absence. The Mike Gibson Memorial trophy is also up for grabs. Otago won the fixture 46-41 last year. Lucas Casey scored a couple of tries and got himself on the map. NPC The teams Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Kieran McClea, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig, Joseva Tamani, Will Stodart, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Benjamin Lopas. Reserves: Nic Souchon, Marley Pearce, Moana Takataka, Harry Irving, Slade McDowall, Joel Lam, Patrick Pellegrini, Matt Whaanga. Wellington: Jordan Soli, Isi Saumaki, Jackson Ropata, Divad Palu, Reo Matsushita, Cam Burgess, Logan Henry, Matolu Petaia, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Caleb Delany, Hugo Plummer, Johnny Falloon, Alex Hewitt, James O’Reilly, Geordie Bean. Reserves: Penieli Poasa, Jake Turnbull, Samuela Tawaka, Murphy Taramai, Dominic Ropeti, Riley Williams, Piri Paraone, Matt Proctor.