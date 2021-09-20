Skip to main content
Another late loss for Southland
Stags fans know the story well by now.
Error-ridden Old Golds fall short
Error-ridden Old Golds fall short
This has to be a "flush the dunny" game, to quote former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.
Relegation for Spirit after defeat
Relegation for Spirit after defeat
The Otago Spirit will drop down to the Championship following a comprehensive 72-24 loss to Canterbury in its final game of the season.
Otago Boys’ fights back but has too much to do
Otago Boys’ fights back but has too much to do
Defence really does win you championships.
Wallabies see off Pumas to seal third straight win
Wallabies see off Pumas to seal third straight win
Australia rode an early two-try burst to a comfortable 27-8 victory over Argentina in the Rugby Championship in Townsville.
All Blacks clinch thriller over Boks
All Blacks clinch thriller over Boks in Townsville
The 100th test between the All Blacks and Springboks, in their centenary year, produced a dramatic finish to save an occasion devoid of spectacular moments.
Nelson wins schools' rugby
Nelson wins schools' rugby
Nelson College spent most of the last 10 minutes camped on their try line but held on to beat Otago Boys' 27-19 in the South Island First XV final at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.
Highlanders make another signing from 2015 side
Highlanders make another signing from 2015 side
They are putting the old band back together.
Captain believes new-look Old Golds can shine
Captain believes new-look Old Golds can shine
Sam Sturgess thinks his kids are all right.
Modest first five a talented player
Modest first five a talented player
You could easily scoot past Finn Hurley on the street without recognising him as that guy.
Newbies in Stags side to play Canterbury
Newbies in Stags side to play Canterbury
The Southland Stags will return to the field follow a six-week hiatus because of Covid.
Joseph a shining light as Spirit faces last chance to avoid drop
Joseph a shining light as Spirit faces last chance to avoid drop
A lot of good things have come out of the Otago Spirit season.
Former All Black Waka Nathan dies aged 81
Former All Black Waka Nathan dies aged 81
All Blacks legend and Auckland rugby stalwart Waka Nathan has died at the age of 81 after a long battle with dementia.
Highlanders allowed to keep beer logo
Highlanders allowed to keep beer logo
The Highlanders will not have to remove or change the Speight’s beer logo on the team jersey or in-stadium branding after a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) was largely not...
Meet the best from 100 years of All Black-Springbok rivalry
Meet the best from 100 years of All Black-Springbok rivalry
If you had to name a combined All Blacks and Springboks team from a century of tests between the great rivals, where would you start? Sports editor Hayden Meikle enlists an expert's help.
World Rugby's new limits to reduce injury
World Rugby's new limits to reduce injury
World Rugby has outlined new measures that include a full-contact training cap of 15 minutes per week for elite players in an attempt to limit injuries.
All Blacks name side for historic test against Springboks
All Blacks name side for historic test against Springboks
Ian Foster has named a strong All Blacks side to face the Springboks in the historic 100th test between the teams in Townsville on Saturday.
Speight's logo stays but Highlanders remove photos from Facebook
Speight's logo stays but Highlanders remove photos from Facebook
The Highlanders won't have to remove or amend the placement of the Speight’s logo on the team jersey and other promotional branding, after a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority was largely not upheld.
Boks the ‘ultimate’ rival: Robertson
Boks the ‘ultimate’ rival: Robertson
The All Blacks-Springboks rivalry will turn 100 on Saturday but the edges of the friendly conflict remain as sharp as ever, former All Black Duncan Robertson says.
Giving it everything
Giving it everything
Waitaki Boys’ High School first five Tyree Manaia prepares to punt during yesterday’s First XV interschool against Timaru Boys’ High School.
