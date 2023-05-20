Otago Boys' take lead after gutsy win against King's

Otago Boys’ High School first five Will Thode restarts play in the first XV interschool fixture against Southland Boys’ High School in Invercargill on Wednesday. PHOTO: COLE YEOMAN

Otago Boys’ sent a reminder to the rest of the teams this week — they are still one of the top dogs.

All the early season hype was around Southland Boys’ and King’s was attracting some attention as well.

But the 2021 champions edged both sides in tight encounters this week to move into the outright lead in the Otago Schools Rugby Championship.

Having gnawed away their fingernails with a 21-19 win against Southland Boys’ in Invercargill midweek, Otago Boys' backed up with a gutsy 21-12 win against a quality King’s outfit at Bathgate Park No 3 today.

In the other division 1 games, John McGlashan beat Waitaki Boys’ 38-12 and Southland Boys' was too strong for Wakatipu, winning 55-10.

In division 2, South Otago remains unbeaten following a 25-12 win against Otago Boys’ 2nds in Clutha.

Dunstan beat Mt Aspiring 34-14 in Alexandra and St Kevin’s powered to a 53-19 win against Taieri in Oamaru.

But the game of the round was the clash between the two heavyweights.

Otago Boys’ coach Regan Turoa was thrilled his side was able to respond after a taxing match in Invercargill.

"What I like from our guys was the way they made a mental switch to back it up," he said.

The whole squad of 22 got on an made a contribution.

King’s scored first, though. Prop Philjoseph Elisara barged over in the ninth minute.

Otago Boys’ responded quickly through winger Mason Lome-Hindle. They had been battering away and then moved it quickly to the left corner for the finish.

The score was tied 7-7 at the break. But Otago Boys’ seized the initiative when fullback Rota Lafita crossed three minutes after the restart.

King’s responded through No 8 Quinten Holland. But Otago Boys’ pinned King’s down and Casey Brown grabbed what proved to be the winner in the 58th minute.

"We’ve got off to a good start but it is only a start. There is a long way to go," Turoa said.

First five William Thode directed play well and had an excellent kicking game, while No 8 and captain Phoenix Tapatu made some big carries and set a nice platform.