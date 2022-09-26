Otago comes right in end-to-end contest

Fabian Holland of Otago is tackled during his side’s NPC match against Manawatu at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Otago is definitely back in winning mode, but it might want to shore up its defence ahead of a crunch game with its rampant neighbour this weekend.

An entertainingly erratic, defence-optional 54-35 win over winless Manawatu in Palmerston North yesterday has propelled Otago to fourth place in the Odds Pool.

It has the same number of points (26) as Hawke’s Bay but the higher ranking courtesy of winning the clash between the teams earlier this season.

Otago can secure playoff rugby if it beats runaway Evens Pool leader Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium this weekend, or if it merely matches or surpasses the number of competition points Hawke’s Bay can gain against Tasman.

If the win over Waikato the previous week was Otago close to its best, this wild and wind-swept victory in Turbos country was a bit of the ugly, the bad and the good.

The ugly was an utterly abysmal opening quarter in which Otago — and here we must acknowledge it is an Otago team that looks a bit patchwork courtesy of a long injury list — looked like a bunch of headless chickens, and Manawatu leaped into a 14-0 lead.

The bad was the defence from both teams, which was mostly laughable.

But the good was very good as Otago cracked 50 in a game in the NPC for the first time since the equivalent fixture four years ago.

Principally, this was an Otago performance built on the forwards, who were superb for 60 minutes, and the boot of rising first five Cam Millar.

The Otago pack dominated the set piece and, after the awful first quarter, took advantage of its superior physicality to make Manawatu look as ordinary as its record of zero wins from nine games suggests.

Leading from the front was tyro lock Fabian Holland.

There has been plenty of buzz about the giant Dutchman for some time but perhaps this was the real breakthrough performance that spread the message far and wide that Otago and the Highlanders have a youngster of rare promise.

He did the hard yards yesterday but also roamed in the loose with menacing intent, and showed all of his ball skills in conjunction with the equally impressive Oliver Haig and Abraham Pole.

Behind the pack, the Otago backs only impressed in fits and starts, and it was obvious at times that combinations were lacking in experience.

The pick was Holland’s New Zealand colts team-mate, Millar, whose game management and kicking radar were finely tuned.

A couple of Millar’s conversions — he landed seven from eight — were freakish as he judged the swirling wind perfectly from the sideline.

When Otago held on to the ball, it looked good, and four tries on the bounce gave it a 28-14 lead at halftime.

One try featured lovely interplay between Holland and halfback Kemara Hauiti-Parapara before the big lock scored; another was a lineout drive from a frighteningly long distance; another was set up by a Holland offload to hooker Henry Bell.

Manawatu scored a couple of dazzlers itself in the second half — fullback Drew Wild turned into a Jeff Wilson clone with a chip and chase — but Otago always responded, and the try that sealed it, scored by stand-in captain Sean Withy after a Kieran McClea break, was as good as any.

Scoring tries, tick. Conceding them, and starting so poorly? Gulp.

Otago will not find Canterbury, even if it has nothing to play for, so obliging on Saturday.

In Invercargill, Southland overcame a red card to finally get a win on the board this season as it downed Counties-Manakau 30-26, having trailed 26-13 at one point.

And in the capital, Wellington locked the Ranfurly Shield away for the summer with a 34-6 win over slumping Waikato, the Lions producing a defensive masterclass at home.

NPC

The scores

Otago 54

Abraham Pole 2, Fabian Holland, Henry Bell, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Mitchell Scott, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy tries; Cameron Millar 7 con

Manawatu 35

Drew Wild 2, Jason Emery, Siua Maile, Logan Henry tries; Brett Cameron 4 con, Sam Clarke con

Halftime: Otago 28-14.

