Otago Country facing big test

After the long, hard slog of pitting itself against local opposition, Otago Country finally gets a crack at a team from outside its jurisdiction when it meets North Canterbury in Cromwell today.

The Country side has put in some decent performances this season but has just the one win from four outings to date.

Last weekend’s loss to Southland Development was bittersweet, as at times Otago Country was the best side on the park.

Otago Country is sticking with seven of the starting eight forwards who fronted last weekend. The only change comes in at hooker, with Dylan Mackenzie coming into the side after excelling off the bench last weekend.

Josh Turnbull returns to the bench after giving a decent account of himself last weekend.

Co-captains Jared Edwards and Chase Owen return to the starting side.

Edwards gave his side huge momentum and go-forward off the pine last weekend and gets the chance to show his worth from the start this week.

Owen was absent last weekend but returns to take his place in the midfield alongside the impressive Rube Peina.

The Otago Country back three are cemented in their positions and have all been in red hot form on both attack and defence.

There is plenty to like about the Country bench, with all players playing decent minutes this season.

Look for hooker Jackson Clark and pivot Rhys Harrold to show their class in front of their home crowd in Goatville.

Otago Cntry v Nth Canty

Cromwell, 2.30pm today

Otago Country: Ben Millar, Dylan Mackenzie, Ethan Hippolite, Damian Wilson, Dean Sinnamon, Max Pennell, Liam Turnbull, Ben Scorgie, Jared Edwards, Thomas Johnson, Clayton Buchanan, Chase Owen, Rube Peina, Robin Fesilafai, Doug Smith. Reserves: Jackson Clark, Josh Turnbull, Pricee Imlach, Lachie Gunson, Lachie Chambers, Conrad Williams, Ethan Jane, Rhys Harrold, Ollie Stirling

By Francis Parker