Otago downed by Tasman but playoffs the bigger picture

Otago replacement back Josh Timu is slowed by Tasman replacement flanker Anton Segner. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

This one will not linger long in the mind.

With both teams thinking ahead to the playoffs next week and defence dominating, there was not much memorable about Tasman’s 26-20 win over Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

Tasman won the game through its defence.

It did not let Otago get any continuity and knocked over every Otago player with the ball. The home side had little territory throughout the game.

Tasman’s line speed in defence, helped by some generous ruling of the offside line, gave it the ability to never let Otago get a roll-on.

Otago only made it into the attacking 22m zone twice in the first half and came away with points. It then took until the last 10 minutes of the game to get near the Tasman tryline in the second half.

Otago captain Michael Collins said the side tried very hard but it was frustrating at times.

"I thought we scrapped well in between, say, the 50th and 70th minute and they could have easily scored points.

"They didn’t, through a bit of ticker. That put us in the position of getting back into it," he said.

"From that point, leading into the playoffs, that is pleasing.

"There is a bit of execution there that we need to get better at but we are not far away at all.

"The thing is now with these next two weeks, what we have done before means nothing.

"We know it is going to be a scrap and a fight and I think we are up to it."

Collins praised the defence from Tasman.

He was confident where Otago was, heading into the playoffs.

"We just need to turn up with the right mentality.

"I know we can do it. We have got the players, coaching staff and structure that are more than capable. We just need to — as cliche as it is — just focus on ourselves and if we put a performance out there we are going to do all right."

There were glimpses against Tasman of what was needed in the playoffs, he said.

Otago made a great start to the game, giving winger Freedom Vahaakolo some room down the right and he outpaced the covering defence to score.

But Tasman came back through Maniototo old boy Tim O’Malley to get its try-scoring account under way.

The rest of the half meandered, as did much of the second half. Penalty kicks were traded while Tasman lock Quentin Strange scored to put his side well ahead 26-13 with 20 minutes left.

Jona Nareki set up halfback Kayne Hammington with a try under the posts but Otago then mucked up two penalties near the end, one failing to find touch and then butchering a lineout drive.

Nareki was good for Otago, flanker Slade McDowall got through some work and hooker Ricky Jackson was energetic.