Otago falls short in Rotorua

Otago lock Josh Hill passes lineout ball to halfback Kayne Hammington in Rotorua tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Otago has come up short on a wet night in Rotorua.

It was beaten 27-25 by Waikato in its final round-robin game in the National Provincial Championship.

Otago dominated the first 20 minutes, but managed just five points.

A red card to blindside flanker Sam Fischli, following a deemed shoulder to the head, allowed Waikato back into the game.

The teams exchanged two penalties each, before James Thompson scored and D'Angelo Leiula converted to put the hosts ahead 13-11 at halftime.

Freedom Vahaakolo scored his second try of the match with a brilliant finish in the right corner just after halftime.

But Waikato answered through Leiula and, while Otago hit back again, James Tucker scored late and the Waikato defence held on to deny Otago.

• Full match report in tomorrow's ODT