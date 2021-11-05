Friday, 5 November 2021

Otago falls short in Rotorua

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Otago lock Josh Hill passes lineout ball to halfback Kayne Hammington in Rotorua tonight. Photo:...
    Otago lock Josh Hill passes lineout ball to halfback Kayne Hammington in Rotorua tonight. Photo: Getty Images
    Otago has come up short on a wet night in Rotorua.

    It was beaten 27-25 by Waikato in its final round-robin game in the National Provincial Championship.

    Otago dominated the first 20 minutes, but managed just five points.

    A red card to blindside flanker Sam Fischli, following a deemed shoulder to the head, allowed Waikato back into the game.

    The teams exchanged two penalties each, before James Thompson scored and D'Angelo Leiula converted to put the hosts ahead 13-11 at halftime.

    Freedom Vahaakolo scored his second try of the match with a brilliant finish in the right corner just after halftime.

    But Waikato answered through Leiula and, while Otago hit back again, James Tucker scored late and the Waikato defence held on to deny Otago.

    • Full match report in tomorrow's ODT

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter