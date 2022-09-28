Otago focus solely on performance

Ryan Bambry

Ryan Bambry knows the formula is very simple. Now the Otago assistant coach wants his players to completely ignore it.

Otago is effectively in a shootout with Hawke’s Bay for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Odds Pool in the NPC with one round remaining.

Both teams have 26 points, and if they remain tied after this weekend, Otago will qualify for the quarterfinals as it beat the Magpies during the regular season.

Hawke’s Bay plays Tasman on Friday night, so Otago will have the luxury of knowing whether a win, loss or draw will suffice when it hosts Canterbury on Saturday night, but Bambry said playoff permutations were a banned topic this week.

"There will be no talk of outcomes at all. It’s a cliche but it’s just so, so important that we’re not thinking that way.

"For us, it’s all about getting our game right, and growing our game, and the outcome then takes care of itself.

"We just need to turn up with belief and energy, and be accurate, and we’ll get the job done.

"I don’t think any of our players will lack any sort of sting this week, and nor will Canterbury, so it should be a cracker."

It could actually get more complicated.

If (deep breath) Bay of Plenty beats Waikato on Saturday and the Mooloo men do not get a bonus point, and Hawke’s Bay gets a bonus-point win over Tasman, and Otago thumps the old enemy, we could end up with a three-way tie on 31 points.

Otago can worry about that later.

More pressing is the need to start better on Saturday night following the truly awful first quarters against Wellington (two weeks ago) and Manawatu, which completely dominated the opening 20 minutes against Otago on Sunday.

"We were giving them just really easy possessions, to be honest," Bambry said.

"That’s a stat we’ve been really focused on and trying to avoid, because it’s just about us being inaccurate and handing them gifts, basically, of possession."

Happily for Otago, the rest of the game was much better.

The physical dominance and the attacking fluency that led to the 54-35 win pleased Bambry and the rest of the coaching staff.

"We had a real focus on moving the ball, and we felt we did that really well once we eradicated those inaccuracies in our game.

"Once we got that supply of decent possession, we showed what we could do with it."

Leading the way was rising lock Fabian Holland.

Otago and the Highlanders have been fostering the development of the giant Dutchman, and while he has shown plenty of glimpses of his talent, Sunday was his first "wow" game.

"It’s the range of skill sets that he can bring to his game," Bambry said.

"It’s not just his aerial ability and work rate. He can offload, he’s got a massive engine, and he’s probably one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever met.

"He’s one of a kind, that’s for sure."

Not far behind against Manawatu was young first five Cameron Millar, whose all-round play was excellent and whose goal kicking was other-worldly in a swirling wind.

Bambry said "time in the saddle" was key for Millar, but his ability to score points was now established.

"His goal kicking has been phenomenal. I think he’s the best goal kicker in the country. He’s really smooth with a beautiful rhythm."

Bambry said the mood in the squad following back-to-back wins was positive.

That had helped the Otago players move on from the three-game losing streak, and believe they had plenty left to play for this season.

"Belief is one of the sort of big words we’ve used over the past two weeks around when we can get our game going, we’re good enough to knock over anyone.

"If we can do it consistently for 80 minutes, we believe we can beat anyone in this competition."

Otago, almost unbelievably, had no new injuries to report from the Manawatu game.

Midfield back Josh Timu is rated a good chance to return for the Canterbury game, while Ray Nu’u and Jona Nareki are both considered outside shots.

