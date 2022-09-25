Otago keep playoff hopes alive

Fabian Holland led the way for Otago at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North. Photo: Getty Images

Otago rebounded from a horror start to keep its NPC playoff hopes alive with a 54-35 win over Manawatu in Palmerston North this afternoon.The first 20 minutes featured Otago at its absolute worst as the home side swooped on mistakes and leaped to a 14-0 lead.

Young lock Fabian Holland then took control as Otago utterly dominated the next 20 minutes, scoring four converted tries to lead 28-14 at halftime.

The second half was akin to festival rugby as both sides decided tackling was optional, and some brilliant tries were scored.

Otago has drawn level with Hawke's Bay (26 points) in the Odds Pool, but Otago sits in the fourth and final playoff spot as it beat the Magpies earlier this season.

Otago's last game in the regular season is against Canterbury in Dunedin on Saturday night.

