Otago Schools Rugby Championship team-by-team season preview

King's High School forward Kalani Vanisi has team-mate Tom Lewis in support as he tries to evade Christchurch Boys' High School tackler Jack Lough during a First XV preseason game in Dunedin at the weekend. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

John McGlashan

Coaches: Ash Barron and Corey Kara.

Last year: Champion.

The oil: It is a rebuilding year for Johnnies. It has lost a bunch of talented players but is focused on making the top four . First five Max Hore will drive the game plan and his combination with halfback Henry Scott shapes as pivotal. Powerful No8 Henry Cleaver is a strong ball carrier and will have an impact. But maybe those top two or three sides will be too good for the defending champions.

Southland Boys’

Coach: Jason Dermody

Last year: Finalist.

The oil: Has one hand on the trophy if preseason results are anything to judge by. Clobbered King’s College 44-17 and edged Auckland Grammar 18-17 with a late penalty. A third-generation Rutledge will captain the side. Gregor Rutledge is a hard-working No7 and leads by example. And there are two Muliainas in the side as well — Mika and Rico. They are both pretty sharp.

Otago Boys’

Coach: Regan Turoa.

Last year: Semifinalist.

The oil: Had a young team last year and most of them are back. That bodes well for a good season. Captain and No8 Phoenix Tapatu is one of the returnees who has another year’s worth of experience and conditioning. He is a powerful ball carrier and skilful player. Fullback Rota Lafita has a good rugby brain and wonderful sense of timing on attack. Very good at marshalling the defence too.

King’s

Coach: Niall Gregg.

Last year: Semifinalist.

The oil: There is quiet optimism at King’s as the school has some good depth and young Irishman Gregg is now established in the coaching role. Fifteen players are back from last year, along with a couple of others with First XV experience. The Lions have been put through the wringer in preseason and should hit the ground running. Dylan Pledger is a wonderful talent in the inside backs, and look to loose forward Tom Lewis and prop Philjoseph Elisara to shine in the pack.

Dunstan

Coach: Graham Johnson.

Last year: Middle four champion.

The oil: Dunstan won the middle four final last season but a huge turnover in players convinced the team to relinquish its spot in division 1. The side still hopes to be competitive in division 2. Loosehead Cody Robinson is big and strong and a good scrummager. Openside Riley Allan is a workhorse and captain Xavier Liddel has shifted from fullback to centre and shapes as a key player out wide.



Waitaki Boys’

Coach: Mark Wilson.

Last year: Middle four finalist.

The oil: Waitaki showed progress last year but just nine players return. The squad is young and a little lean, but Wilson is a smart cookie who will get the best out of his boys. Middle four final and the Blood Match will again be the targets. Alex Wilson is a talented halfback who will be covering centre to start the season, loose forward Lochie Mavor has immense energy levels and winger-fullback Simione Toganivalu is an exciting attacker.

Wakatipu

Coach: John Morrison.

Last year: Middle four semifinalist.

The oil: Has elected to go up to division 1 and it will be a challenge. Got a good core of year 13s to help muscle up. Halfback-first five Connor McIsaac’s distribution game will be an asset. He is a nippy ball runner as well. Openside Sam McAtamney’s main job is to quickly snaffle the ball off the player he has just tackled and he is awfully good at it.

Mount Aspiring

Coach: Gareth Howley.

Last year: Middle four semifinalist.

The oil: Lots of fresh faces in the team and the goal of reaching the middle four final might be a stretch this season. Captain and No8 George Lister is a solid all-rounder who gives it 100% each weekend. First five Tom Sides has impressive game management and is charged with executing the game plan and making good decisions.

St Kevin’s

Coach: Justin Fowler.

Last year: Bottom four champion.

The oil: Starting the season in buoyant spirits with no fewer than 15 players back from last year. The backs, in particular, look potent, with Sam McCarthy running the cutter and Isoa Malo dangerous on the wing. The forwards are developing but watch out for loosie Evo Ridley, who delivered a wonderful individual performance in the Blood Match last year.

OBHS 2nds

Coach: Kelvin McCrone.

Last year: Bottom four finalist.

The oil: Very green side with the firm goal of just being competitive in the bottom six. Prop Dawa Tamang is a leader in the pack and a top communicator. Second five Micah Puni has a quality passing game and he hits the ball up hard, while hooker Jack Powell is super fit and a very industrious rake.

Taieri College

Coaches: Nathan Hull and Jared Peacock.

Last year: Bottom four semifinalist.

The oil: Back for a second year as a standalone team. Taieri struggled in the first round in 2022 but had a win and a draw in the second, and similar improvement will be the target this year. Turnover has been high, but Taieri has some promising youth and hopes to play an enterprising brand of rugby. Captain Rhys Farr leads the front row, and loose forward Jalen Forgie and midfielder Josh Munro are players to watch.

South Otago High School

Coach: Adam Wyber and Nathan White.

Last year: Bottom four semifinalist.

The oil: Beat Taieri 38-7 in the River Challenge Cup on Saturday, so things are looking up. The team is targeting promotion to division 1. Captain and openside flanker Toby Harrex is a good defender and strong over the ball. Tighthead prop Coen Robson will add some size up front and talented first five Kairus Booth is a sound goal-kicker and decision-maker.