Otago staggers Southland in thrilling southern derby

Otago's Josh Whaanga touches down for a try against Southland early in the first half at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Nothing like a good old southern derby to fire things up.

Otago and Southland went to battle in the best game of rugby both teams have produced this season, to a backdrop of duck calls and friendly banter for "Stag Day", at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

But after an 80 minute war it was Otago who reigned supreme taking a 31-21 win.

Neither team gave an inch, both desperate to get their first win of the season and take bragging rights over their rivals.

The roar for Southland echoed throughout the stadium, with half the stand packed full of Stags supporters on their feet for the entire game adding to the tension.

Their exuberant cries were muted momentarily when Otago got themselves on the board.

Jona Nareki swung a cut out ball wide to Finn Hurley, who pushed it on to Josh Whaanga to score in the corner.

They had the better of the opening 10 minutes.

After keeping it tight, Josh Dickson gathered the ball off the back of a ruck and went over the mess to score. He added another in the 31st minute.

Hurley added the extras to jump out to a 12-0 lead.

Southland finally got their hands on some ball in the right part of the park and gave their fans something to really cheer about.

Scott Gregory popped the ball out to Michael Manson who scored in the corner to trail 12-7.

Gregory grabbed one of his own off a set lineout play shortly after, sealed with a kiss to their loyal fan base.

Lock Mike McKee secured the ball off an overthrown lineout and shifted it inside to flanker Leroy Ferguson.

He took off through the middle and centred it to Gregory to finish off, erupting the Stags supporters again, to lead for the first time 14-12.

It was a contender for the try of the game if Ajay Faleafaga had not produced a miracle on debut.

Nareki dazzled down his wing and chipped the ball forward just out from the line.

Faleafaga and Stags first five Dan Hollinshead found themselves in a foot race battling for the ball, which Faleafaga won, sneaking millimetres in front to score on debut.

It gave Otago a 26-14 lead at halftime.

The Stags came out of the break with more intent and got themselves in the right places.

They pulled together a long period of phases and Otago’s defence stood the test, keeping the Stags out.

But they soon found some space on the left. Viliami Fine pushed a long ball out to Matt Whaanga who dove over the line.

Hollinshead closed the gap to five when he banged over a difficult conversion from the sideline.

There was a lull through the middle, with some aimless kicking from both sides and no one really taking their opportunities.

Otago’s first real chance came in the 63rd minute — and they used it to their advantage with a lovely team try.

After securing their line out on the 22, Otago worked it around to get something going when space became free on the left wing.

Hurley drew in two defenders, popping the ball wide to Nareki, who had a lovely touch back to Hurley to score.

From there, the home side had the momentum to carry them through to victory.