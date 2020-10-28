Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Backline trio returns for Otago

    A threatening trio return for Otago on Friday night.

    Josh Ioane, Vilimoni Koroi and Sio Tomkinson will all line-up in the backline as the team plays Canterbury in Christchurch.

    Ioane and Koroi were left out of last week's team after a breach of team protocol.

    They will slot in at first five-eighth and fullback respectively.

    Meanwhile Tomkinson is back at second five-eighth after a six-game suspension, following a dangerous tackle which resulted in a red card in the side's first game of the season.

    In the forwards Sam Fischli makes his first-class debut on the blindside flank, while Nasi Manu comes in at No8 and Will Tucker replaces Jack Regan at lock.

    The game kicks off at 7.05pm.

    Otago team to play Canterbury

    Vilimoni Koroi, Freedom Vahaakolo, Josh Timu, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Kayne Hammington, Nasi Manu, Slade McDowall, Sam Fischli, Josh Dickson, Will Tucker, Josh Hohneck, Liam Coltman, Jamie Mackintosh. Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Jonah Aoina, Hisa Sasagi, Jack Regan, Sione Misiloi, James Arscott, Michael Collins, Charles Elton.

