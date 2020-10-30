Friday, 30 October 2020

Otago on top after first win against Canterbury in 15 years

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Otago

    Slade McDowall (centre) celebrates with his Otago teammates after their win against Canterbury tonight. Photo: Getty Images
    Slade McDowall (centre) celebrates with his Otago teammates after their win against Canterbury tonight. Photo: Getty Images
    Otago has scored its first win over Canterbury in 15 years with a 23-16 win in Christchurch  tonight.

    It was a game which went down to the wire but Otago scored a try in the final 10 minutes and then hung on to win.

    The game was tight in the first half and Otago led 6-3 at halftime. Otago scored three tries in the second half with some fine individual efforts from Nasi Manu, Josh Hohneck and Vilimoni Koroi.

    The side went to the top of the Mitre 10 Cup championship with the win and put Canterbury in the dog box again.

    Otago 23 (Sio Tomkinson, Vilimoni Koroi, Slade McDowall tries; Josh Ioane 2 pen, con)

    Canterbury 16 (Mitch Drummond try; Brett Cameron con, pen, dropped goal; Fergus Burke pen) Hallftime: 6-3 Otago

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter