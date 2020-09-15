Tomkinson to miss six weeks

Sio Tomkinson

Otago midfielder Sio Tomkinson is set to miss the next six weeks.

He received the suspension after being red-carded in the Mitre 10 Cup season opener against Auckland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

Tomkinson was sent off in the 81st minute for a dangerous tackle that resulted in direct contact with the head of Auckland first five-eighth Simon Hickey.

Duty Judicial Officer Nigel Hampton found that Tomkinson's action was reckless and resulted in Hickey being injured and removed from the match.

The entry point for the sanction was 10 weeks at the top end.

However, Hampton took into account Tomkinson's immediate admission of guilt and expression of regret.

Tomkinson will miss matches against Manawatu, Taranaki, Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Counties-Manukau and Northland.