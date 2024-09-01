Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
17
|
8
Sunday,
Sun,
22
September
Sep
2024
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Rugby
Otago's playoff hopes get a boost against Manawatū
Otago still have a playoff spot in their sights.
'We need to be better' - Razor
We need to be better, says coach after Bledisloe win
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson admitted his delight at winning the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in his career was tempered by a realisation his team remain a work in progress.
Argentina stun South Africa with one-point win
Argentina stun South Africa with one-point win
Argentina kicked a penalty 11 minutes from the end to snare a thrilling 29-28 victory over South Africa and keep their hopes of winning the Rugby Championship alive.
All Blacks hold on to edge Wallabies in Sydney
ABs strike early and hold on to edge Wallabies in Sydney
The Bledisloe Cup is safely locked away for another year, the 21st on the trot, after the All Blacks survived a late scare from the Wallabies, winning 31-2 in Sydney.
Bouncing back after out-of-sorts showing
Bouncing back after out-of-sorts showing
Otago were not themselves last weekend.
SUBSCRIBER
Premiership berth beckons for Spirit
SUBSCRIBER
Premiership berth beckons for Spirit
It has been an action-packed year for Sheree Hume.
SUBSCRIBER
Swapping gold for pink on ‘big day’
SUBSCRIBER
Swapping gold for pink on ‘big day’
They are still the Old Golds.
Schmidt refuses to talk about bringing Bledisloe back
Schmidt refuses to talk about bringing Bledisloe back
Too savvy to poke the bear, Joe Schmidt is refusing to think about bringing the Bledisloe Cup back to Australia as he braces for a fierce backlash from his former All Blacks.
Gorinski’s last charge
Gorinski’s last charge
Julia Gorinski will lead the Otago Spirit for the final time on Sunday - and what an occasion to do it.
SUBSCRIBER
Free-wheeling Spirit’s tough test
SUBSCRIBER
Free-wheeling Spirit’s tough test
Just the Manawatū Cyclones stand in the way of Otago Spirit being elevated to the premiership. Kayla Hodge identifies some key areas ahead of Sunday's final.
SUBSCRIBER
Tough ask for Otago to make playoffs
SUBSCRIBER
Tough ask for Otago to make playoffs
Otago are running out of runway.
Dunedin-born Jansen into Ireland seconds
Dunedin-born Jansen into Ireland seconds
An Otago product is another step closer to his dream of playing test rugby.
Robertson tweaks Bledisloe lineup
Robertson tweaks Bledisloe lineup
Scott Robertson has resisted the temptation to make the boldest changes, but there are still some talking points about his selections for the opening Bledisloe Cup test.
De Groot to start for All Blacks against Wallabies
De Groot to start for All Blacks against Wallabies
Prop Ethan de Groot, wing Caleb Clarke and fullback Beauden Barrett are back in the All Blacks starting XV for Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney.
De Groot ready for return to sharp end
De Groot ready for return to sharp end
Ethan de Groot is no stranger to copping a little bit of needle in the front row.
SUBSCRIBER
Spirit in with a chance ‘as long as we're brave’
SUBSCRIBER
Spirit in with a chance ‘as long as we're brave’
Otago Spirit coach Craig Sneddon always knew his team were capable of something special.
Taylor up for leader challenge
Codie Taylor up for leadership challenge
All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor has downplayed his own resurgence but suggested his pack has a lot of potential.
Former All Black Keven Mealamu collapses at gym
Former All Black Keven Mealamu collapses at gym
All Blacks great Keven Mealamu has shared footage on social media of him dramatically collapsing during a gym session.
SUBSCRIBER
De Groot glad to be back in ABs’ fold
SUBSCRIBER
De Groot glad to be back in ABs’ fold
Ethan de Groot loves Southland but he is very pleased to be in Sydney this week.
Otago ineffectual on attack and pay price
Otago ineffectual on attack and pay price
Weak, meek and nothing unique.
Read more