Picking the NRL winner no easy task

Panthers fans will be expecting big things of co-captain Isaah Yeo in the final against the Broncos on Sunday night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The National Rugby League’s two class acts — the two-time defending champion Penrith Panthers and the Brisbane Broncos — clash in a mouth-watering grand finalon Sunday night. Rugby league tragic Michael Minty offers three reasons either team could win.

Panthers

Been there, done that

Experience — make no mistake, this will seem like just another game after featuring in the last three grand finals. The first, in 2020, they lost to the Storm by six points, before beating the Rabbitohs 14-12 in 2021 and the Eels 28-12 last year.

The Broncos, on the other hand, have not been to the big dance since the gut-wrenching golden-point loss to the Cowboys in 2015, and they haven’t won the premiership since 2006.

Fittest team in the league

While the Panthers have a high-octane engine, where they can flick a switch and go up a gear when required, their endurance over 80 minutes has been their recipe for success. They haven’t always jumped out of the blocks this year, and being the perennial top dogs, they have often faced teams flying out of the starting gates and registering first points. The ability to withstand the early pressure in games throughout the year before flipping defence into attack has been their mainstay.

Bench rotation

They just keep rolling for 80 minutes, led by forwards James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and the versatile Isaah Yeo. When they need a spell, on come Spencer Leniu and Lindsay Smith, who provide plenty of punch. Yeo had an absolute blinder last week and will play big minutes and a key role as Nathan Cleary’s link man. The Broncos are at their best when Payne Haas is on the field, but their bench does not have the same impact. Look for the Panthers to wrestle the ascendancy in their favour in the middle stages.

Broncos

Speed

The Panthers’ edges will have to be on their toes to shut the Broncos’ ball movement. Speed has been the Broncos’ biggest weapon — and most of it is generated from Reece Walsh. Everything they do is flat-out, from Haas bending the line to getting fast play-the-balls to Walsh getting on the outside of defenders where Jesse Arthurs and Selwyn Cobbo lurk, ready to finish off any sweeping moves.

Adam Reynolds

If the Broncos win, Reynolds will likely claim the Clive Churchill Medal for man of the match. He is the conductor of the orchestra, while some joke he is the coach pulling all the strings. He is the one who gives Walsh the time and space he needs. He barely misses a goal and has the presence of mind to always be in support whenever a line break is created to collect a few tries under the posts — as long as he does not have to sprint more than 40m.

Flamboyance

This usually gets the Broncos over the line, but the fast, free-flowing footy can result in errors, and might lead to some bonus possession for the Panthers. But this style of play is exactly what is needed to break down the Panthers defence — proven by the Eels, who beat Penrith twice this season, as did the Broncos in round one. Walsh will throw wide passes all night, and watch Billy Waters around the ruck — he has been taking his chances all year and now has a mortgage on the Broncos hooking role.

Minty’s prediction

The Broncos have the game to beat the Panthers, but this could be one of the best grand finals of all time. It would be very surprising to see either team win by more than eight points.

Expect the Broncos to lead early, before the Panthers dominate the middle third of the game to bring the scores back to level.

The Broncos win it at the end with a controversial penalty goal from Reynolds — a fitting end to the 2023 season, when the bunker and officials have faced plenty of scrutiny.

Score: Broncos 20-18.